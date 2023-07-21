Forecasting the best players Texas will face at every position in 2023

The Texas Longhorns’ 2023 schedule is loaded with talent across the board. The high end talent is mostly present at the top recruiting schools on the Longhorns schedule. Alabama, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech present perhaps the most talented rosters.

Each opponent will present its own unique challenges. Rice and Wyoming probably present the least matchup concerns for Texas.

Outside of the above teams are solid players across the board. Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas feature well-developed players with plenty of experience. Both Kansas schools are particularly good at quarterback, tight end and perhaps even at offensive line. The Wildcats certainly bring back a top three offensive line in the conference while Kansas has proven commodities up front.

Let’s look who will be the best players and position groups Texas will face in 2023.

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel.

You can’t argue with the stats here. Dillon Gabriel is the best returning quarterback in the Big 12. Last season, Gabriel threw for 25 touchdowns against six interceptions and it wasn’t as if he had a full season to put up lofty numbers. Despite the concussion setback against TCU, he threw for 3,168 yards and earned a 75.0 QBR. If Oklahoma were to upset Texas, Gabriel would be the reason.

Running back

Jase McClellan.

The best opposing running back is Jase McClellan, and it’s not even close. McClellan has been limited due to injury and a crowded running back room. Make no mistake: He has all the ability to be a Top 5 running back in college football this season. Texas saw firsthand how dangerous he can be in an 81-yard run against the Longhorns last season. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski must stop McClellan this season.

Wide Receivers

Texas Tech.

We could single out Jerand Bradley as the best individual opposing receiver and it would still make sense. Add in Austin Peay transfer Drae McCray among a receiver corps that brings back its Top 4 pass catchers and the Longhorns will have their hands full on Black Friday.

Tight End

Austin Stogner.

Stogner is back, folks. It’s unclear why that transfer news hasn’t been as heralded as other moves within the conference, but his impact should be felt. Stogner near single-handedly defeated Texas in the 2020 Red River game with his clutch play. He is the ideal fit for the Oklahoma offense and Dillon Gabriel.

Offensive Line

Kansas State.

Many will expect Alabama to be here, but after seeing the unit struggle mightily against the Texas defensive line there’s plenty to prove for the Tide up front. Kansas State returns all five offensive linemen with as much experience as any other line in the country. That experience is huge.

Defensive Line

Alabama.

Give Alabama its due. The Crimson Tide front is monstrous. Dallas Turner, the featured edge rusher of this squad, has no intention of toning down his tenacity this season. His expectation for his team this season includes, as he puts it, “joyless murderball.” The Texas offense will be up against a difficult test when they travel to Tuscaloosa.

Linebackers

Alabama.

You’re seeing a defensive trend here. Alabama defenders are going to be difficult to face. The Crimson Tide front six is going to be a problem in 2023. It’s why there is some doubt as to whether or not Texas will be able to duplicate what it did with Quinn Ewers last season. Led by players like Jaylen Moody, this defense is going to fly around the field.

Safeties

The Sooners are going to have a strong safety room. It is perhaps the best the Longhorns will face in the upcoming season. The room consists of Billy Bowman, Key Lawrence, Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson and freshman phenom Peyton Bowen.

Cornerbacks

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Josh Newton.

The above two players pose the biggest threat to Texas receivers. It’s unclear whether they will be good enough to slow down Xavier Worthy or if their fellow defensive backs will neutralize AD Mitchell, Isaiah Neyor, Jordan Whittington and Ja’Tavion Sanders. Even so, they figure to be high end NFL draft picks when their college careers are finished.

