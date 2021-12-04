Fordham could be poised to break hex at St. John's

St. John's hasn't been impressive this season, and it could be in for another difficult game when it hosts Fordham on Sunday night.

The visiting Rams are 0-17 all-time against the St. John's (5-2) at the Red Storm's on-campus arena in Queens, New York, site of Sunday's game. But Fordham (6-3) is in a much better position to pull an upset than it was the last time the teams met, when St. John's drubbed the Rams 90-62 in December of 2016.

Fordham is playing inspired defense under new coach Kyle Neptune, a former Villanova assistant, and is coming off a 68-46 rout of St. Francis (N.Y.) on Wednesday. St. John's struggled mightily to put away St. Francis eight days earlier in a 76-70 victory.

Fordham's Chuba Ohams had 20 points and 22 rebounds against St. Francis for his sixth double-double of the season.

St. John's was outscored 25-6 in second-chance points in a 95-75 loss to No. 8 Kansas on Friday.

"You can't have that. You can't let that take place," St. John's coach Mike Anderson said. "... (We need to) keep fighting and play with a little more physicality. ... Our bench has got to get better. That's the biggest key."

"We've to get some guys to start making plays defensively and offensively for us."

St. John's point guard Posh Alexander had 18 points, three assists and three turnovers against the Jayhawks, coming out of the game at one point because of cramps.

Fordham, which defeated Akron and Rice and finished 2-1 in the Gulf Coast Showcase at Estero, Fla., during Thanksgiving week, is limiting opponents to 41.0-percent shooting from the field.

"I really don't care about the offense, as much as getting stops and making sure the other team is not scoring," Fordham head coach Kyle Neptune said after the victory against St. Francis

