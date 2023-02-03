Ford to rejoin Formula 1 in 2026 and team up with Red Bull Racing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during practice session 3 at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

Ford is coming back to Formula 1.

The car manufacturer announced Friday that it would be an F1 engine supplier starting in 2026. Ford’s return comes as F1 introduces new engine rules in three years and the manufacturer will team up with Red Bull Racing. The announcement of the Red Bull partnership came as Red Bull unveiled its 2023 car in New York City on Friday.

Red Bull has been looking for a new engine partner since Honda’s departure from Formula 1. Honda officially left Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season, but Red Bull used Honda engines under its own branding as it won the constructors’ title and Max Verstappen won his second straight driver’s title.

Red Bull will continue to use the rebadged Honda engines for the next three seasons before Ford joins the team. Red Bull’s engines are currently called Red Bull Powertrains and the team has a support agreement with Honda.

Red Bull was dominant in 2022 as Verstappen had no serious title challengers. The constructors' title was Red Bull's first since 2013 as the team broke an eight-year win streak for Mercedes.

Ford’s 2026 arrival will come 22 years after the automaker last had a Formula 1 presence. Ford’s final F1 season came in 2004 as its Cosworth engines powered the Jaguar team. Mark Webber finished 13th that season while Christian Klien finished 16th.

“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

Ford and Cosworth were F1 stalwarts decades ago and cars powered by their engines won 155 times between 1967-85. Ford-powered drivers have won 10 championships.

The manufacturer’s return to Formula 1 comes as a host of other automakers are joining the series in 2026. Michael Andretti’s prospective F1 team has a deal to run Cadillac engines, and Porsche and Audi are also set to join the series when the new rules are implemented. F1 currently has four engine suppliers, with Red Bull’s engines powering four cars, Mercedes fielding engines for eight cars, Ferrari powering six cars and Renault powering two cars.