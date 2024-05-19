Ford runs second-fastest 200 in the state, qualifies for state in three events at Masters Championships

Bakersfield High sophomore Jalen Ford ran the second-fastest boys 200 in the state this season at the Central Section Masters meet on Saturday at Clovis-Buchanan and qualified to run in three events at next week’s CIF State Championships at the same venue.

Ford bested his personal-best by .18 of a second with a 20.96, establishing yet another school record in the 200.

Earlier in the meet, Ford placed second in the 100 with a 10.62, and anchored the Drillers’ 4x100 relay team, which won the event with a season-best 41.45. Ford teamed with Brison Abbott, Isaiah Richard and Brenton Brown in the race.

There were still six boys and six girls events too be completed, but results were unavailable by presstime.

Three other Kern County athletes qualified for state in two events apiece.

Liberty’s Bella Turner won both the girls 100 and 300 hurdles, winning both in personal-record times. She ran a 14.22 in the 100 hurdles and 43.02 in the 300 hurdles.

Frontier’s Cyan Haslip finished third in the girls 300 hurdles with a 44.60 and also placed third in the 100 with a PR of 12.16. The top three finishers at the meet qualified for the state championships.

Ruben Delgado of Golden Valley won the 300 hurdles with a PR of 38.14 and was second in the 110 hurdles with a wind-aided 14.15.

Stockdale Vincent Carnegie also qualified for state in the 300 hurdles, finishing runner-up to Delgado with a personal-best 38.24. He was fourth in the 110 hurdles to just miss making state.

A pair of Titans’ boys also qualified for state. Brycen Tablit was this in the 100 in 10.73 and Kai Wilkins tied for second in the high jump with a 6-4.

Highland’s Mia Torrecillas won the 1600 with a PR of 4:55.81 and was scheduled to race in the 3200 later in the evening. Bakersfield’s Kyndall Hannible won the long jump with a 19-2.25.

Liberty's Tyler Balgeman was third in the discus with 182-4 to qualify for state.

Liberty’s girls team was fourth in the team standings with six events to go, and Bakersfield High’s boys team was also fourth.

High school track and field

Central Section Masters Championships

Saturday at Clovis-Buchanan

Girls

INDIVIDUAL

100: 3. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 12.16; 7. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 12.20; 10. Janaiah Wofford, Ridgeview, 12.26; 11. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 12.33; 13. Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Stockdale, 12.38.

200: 7. Ariana Rangel, Frontier, 25.33; 8. Chizitere Okey Dike, Stockdale, 25.38; 10. Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Stockdale, 25.60; 13. Jayda Bushling, Kern Valley, 26.11.

400: 9. Anna Josephson, Centennial, 58.39; 12. Brooklyn Madrigal, Stockdale, 58.77; 16. Claire Shadduck, Tehachapi, 1:00.17.

800: 4. Hannah Pacheco, Stockdale, 2:16.51; 10. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 2:20.03.

1600: 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland, 4:55.81; 7. Nicole Bridges, Liberty, 5:07.80; 8. Aspen Hacker, Kern Valley, 5:08.58.

3200: Not completed.

100H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 14.22; 6. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 15.20; 14. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 16.09; 15. Ashlyn Barrett, Taft, 16.17.

300H: 1. Bella Turner, Liberty, 43.02; 3. Cyan Haslip, Frontier, 44.60; 14. Ashlyn Barrett, Taft, 47.18; 15. Kaitleigh Downing, Frontier, 47.47; 16. Madison Lane, Bakersfield Christian, 47.57.

4x100 relay: 5. Bakersfield (Abigail Varner, La Sheau Hayden, Kalaya Miller, Kyndall Hannible), 48.69; 9. Ridgeview (Avia Mesa, Ayanna Gridiron, Alexyss Gridiron, Janaiah Wofford), 49.34; 11. Liberty (Taylor Bustos, Raylee Delouth, Allison Sons, Rylee Wheeler), 49.65; 14. Frontier (Ariana Rangel, Kylie Volbruck, Khloe Valdez, Adelynn Mejia), 50.75; 18. Stockdale (Chizitere Okey Dike, Nevaeh Ramos Howard, Brooklyn Madrigal, Vanessa Assaf), 53.30.

4x400 relay: Not completed.

4x800 relay: Not completed.

SP: Not completed.

DISC: 5. Joslyn Pierucci, Shafter, 126-11.

HJ: Not completed.

PV: 12. Olivia Wegis, Frontier, 10-3.

LJ: 1. Kyndall Hannible, Bakersfield, 19-2.25; 4. Zariah Alexander, Golden Valley, 17-9.75.

TJ: Not completed.

Boys

TEAM

INDIVIDUAL

100: 2. Jalen Ford, Bakersfield, 10.62; 3. Brycen Tablit, Frontier, 10.73; 10. Isaiah Richard, Bakersfield, 10.88; 11. Malcolm Watkins, Frontier, 10.89; 15. Austyn Hernandez, Highland, 11.09; 16. Angel Corona, Ridgeview, 11.11.

200: 1. Jalen Ford, Bakersfield, 20.96; 5. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 21.99;7. Isaiah Richard, Bakersfield, 22.08.

400: 7. Obinnaya Okezie, Stockdale, 49.28; 16. Bryce Gridiron, Ridgeview, 51.22.

800: 6. Kamren Owens, Bakersfield, 1:57.19; 7. Jacob Quezada, Independence, 1:57.85; 9. Kade Fetterman, Taft, 1:59.59; 10. Dego Ochoa, McFarland, 1:59.86; 11. Marcus Segura, Delano, 2:00.26; 14. Roman Avelar, Frontier, 2:03.46; 15. Josiah Chavira, North, 2:03.78.

1600: None.

3200: Not completed.

110H: 2. Ruben Delgado, Golden Valley, 14.15; 4. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 14.46; 5. Anthony Acosta, Stockdale, 14.55; 13. Jerome Almonte, Independence, 15.53; 16. Leo Gonzalez, Tehachapi, 15.82.

300H: 1. Ruben Delgado, Golden Valley, 38.14; 2. Vincent Carnegie, Stockdale, 38.24; 6. Nathan Bloemhof, Shafter, 40.68; 7. Landon Torres, Ridgeview, 40.76; 14. Brock Turner, Liberty, 41.80.

4x100: 1. Bakersfield (Brison Abbott, Isaiah Richard, Brenton Brown, Jalen Ford), 41.45; 4. Frontier (Brycen Tablit, Malcolm Watkins, Ivan Fabelina, Michael Hanks), 41.89; 9. Stockdale (Antony Acosta, Vincent Carnegie, Samuel De La Rosa, Obinnaya Okezie), 42.45; 12. Independence (Angel Arceo, Marshall Almonte, Aamir Smith, Amarius Rowel), 43.00.

4x400 relay: Not completed.

4x800 relay: Not completed.

SP: 9. Carlos Calderon, Kennedy. 50-1.25.

DISC: 3. Tyler Balgeman, Liberty, 182-4; 8. Major Williams, Stockdale, 167-8; 12. Talen Prince, North, 157-2; 16. Quinn Buckey, Liberty, 146-8.

HJ: 2. Kai Wilkins, Frontier, 6-4; 4. Braylin Herron, Ridgeview, 6-2; 5. Grant Mueller, Bakersfield Christian, 6-2; 19. Omari Brown, Bakersfield, 5-10.

PV: Not completed.

LJ: 10. Damari Miller, Bakersfield, 21-2.25; 12. Zane Turner, Liberty, 20-6.75.

TJ: Not completed.