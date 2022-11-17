Ford Field will host the Browns vs. Bills on Sunday

There will be NFL football in Detroit in Week 11, but it won’t be the Lions playing at Ford Field. The NFL moved Sunday’s Browns-Bills game from Buffalo to Ford Field in Detroit due to expected snowfall and weather conditions in Buffalo.

It’s the second time the Bills have relocated for a week to Detroit. With the Bills on the Thanksgiving menu in Detroit four days later, Ford Field made the most sense, aside from also being a short drive from Cleveland. Up to five feet of snow is expected in the Buffalo area between now and Sunday.

Tickets for fans in Detroit will be made available. Sunday’s game will kick at 4:30 pm ET.

