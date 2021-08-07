Ford CEO Races 1966 Cobra To Victory

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The man is quite the racer…

Ford CEO Jim Farley won 2 races back to back last weekend using a 1966 Shelby Cobra. Once again, the man at the helm of the Blue Oval has shown he’s a true enthusiast and not just some suit. Flying to California, Farley participated in the Trans Am SpeedTour at Laguna Seca, which was organized by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. Yes, that’s a dream track for many and to be piloting a classic Shelby Cobra on it is almost too fantastic.

While Farley took first in his class in Group 6 on Saturday, he had to settle for second overall. Scott Borchetta, a music industry mogul from Nashville, took first overall with his 1969 Chevrolet Corvette. Thus, the Cobra vs Corvette rivalry continues today.

On Sunday, Farley won his class in the Endurance Series, placing third overall. Instead of racing with a partner, the man took on the event solo. He also had the oldest car in the race.

photo credit: Facebook

We’ve already reported on how some investors really don’t like Farley’s classic car racing hobby. The concern is that the CEO will be seriously injured or killed while driving around the track. Wallstreet types are inherently skittish and must be a lot of fun at parties. What really puts the icing on the cake is that Farley went racing after Ford’s first-quarter earnings report dropped, which exceeded investor expectations.

To have a true performance enthusiast who gets what makes a car exciting to drive at the head of Ford is definitely exciting. We’re hopeful his leadership will result in many exciting models to come.

photo credit: Ford

Previously, Farley has shown off his 1978 Lola T298 and 1966 Ford GT40 on the track. The man has participated in all kinds of races, like the Spa Six Hours and Le Mans Classic. Now it seems he’s added another classic racer to his garage and it’s an excellent choice, obviously.

Farley is a true winner. Not only did he take the checkered flag twice last weekend, the man also placed first at the Road Atlanta Grand Prix last November. He used his Lola T298 to beat out other historic race cars.

