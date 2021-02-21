Ford breaks scoring record in Lakeside's blowout of Conneaut

Feb. 21—SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Brandon Ford made a pull up jumper from near the foul line with two minutes left in the half to etch his name in Lakeside boys basketball history.

The game stopped with 1:57 left in the half. Ford walked toward the bench, embraced coach Matt Newsome, high-fived teammates and received a glass-encased jersey. As he walked over near the home-side bleachers ready to pose for photos with his mother Michelle Henton, grandmother Diane Craig, Newsome and assistant coach Sean Allgood, he motioned to his team. The team joined him, and the entire group smiled as Ford surpassed Emilio Parks' school scoring record set in 2010.

"[My teammates] mean a lot," Ford said. "They always believe in me. I always believe in them. Without them it wouldn't be possible so I had to flick up with them."

Ford finished with a game-high 20 points, and Lakeside went on to win 78-36 against Conneaut. Lakeside held a 21-13 lead after the first quarter because of Conneaut's defensive scheme. The Spartans turned the ball over seven times but were still within striking distance.

"Both [Ford] and [Dom Parsons] are a lot to handle out there," Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said. "We were going to try to take [Ford] out of the game as much as we could going in, but [Parsons] hurt us inside, and I thought I hurt us too. We were playing a box-and-one, and I thought it looked pretty good in the first quarter. Then we changed up defenses, and once they got the momentum, they never gave it back."

Lakeside went on a 17-3 run over the first five minutes of the second quarter to take a 38-16 lead. The Dragons regularly scored off Conneaut's turnovers and turned the game into a fast-paced blowout.

Ford sat at 12 points with three minutes left in the half, but he passed to teammates on a few wide open fast break opportunities. Of the 13 Lakeside players who played on Saturday, 11 of them scored, and Ford was a large reason for that. He scored just two points in the second half, largely spending his time creating open looks for teammates.

"He wants to constantly share the rock as much as possible," Newsome said. "He's all about wanting to get guys minutes, and he was a big proponent of that today."

Ford surpassed 1,000 points nearly a month ago in a win against Harvey, joining Parks and Cody Blizzard as the the only three players in school history to break that threshold. Both 1,000 points and the school record were not goals of Ford's entering high school. Multiple conversations with Newsome prior to this season year made Ford aware of his scoring totals.

"After my junior year coach Newsome told me how many points I had, and I was like, 'Oh, I can definitely get it,'" Ford said.

A couple weeks ago, Newsome and Ford walked over to two plaques near the Lakeside gym. One was for Kyle Conel who won a state championship at 195 pounds in 2014. The other was Patton Sidbeck, who started 40 straight games for Lakeside's football team before graduating in 2017.

"I told him, 'Brandon, I talked to the powers that be here, and when you break that record, your photos gonna go right there [points to an open spot],'" Newsome said.

Ford will look to continue adding to the record when Lakeside hosts Austintown Fitch at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Conneaut plays at South Range on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal game.