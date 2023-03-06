Cody Gakpo hugs Jurgen Klopp the head coach / manager of Liverpool after he is substituted during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United - A force awakens: Liverpool demolition a platform to build Jurgen Klopp's next empire - Robbie Jay Barrat/Getty Images

Welcome to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0. The strike force awakens.

A new chapter begins with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez assuming their status as emblems of the next generation, with Mohamed Salah reprising his role as the ultimate goal scoring weapon.

There have been many performances during the Klopp era of greater importance for title bids than this historic dismantling of Manchester United.

There have been many others worthy of exhibits in the club museum as they facilitated European glory.

But when the day comes for a retrospective on Klopp’s Liverpool career, it is doubtful there will be many so symbolic for a manager seeking to remedy the only glaring omission from his decorated CV.

Wherever he has coached, Klopp has always built one team capable of reaching its ceiling. He is yet to do it twice at the same club. That is the challenge he accepted when signing a new Liverpool contract 12 months ago, although the expectation then was he could evolve the team so casually and effectively the disturbance would be minimal.

Not so. This has been a turbulent campaign. Sadio Mane is long gone. Roberto Firmino is reduced to glorious cameos as he begins his farewell laps of appreciation. Luis Diaz is still injured. Diogo Jota has been on the hunt for match sharpness all season.

Salah remains reassuringly constant, now celebrating more Liverpool goals than anyone in the Premier League era.

“A special player. A special boy. He should be really proud,” Klopp said.

Mo Salah equals Robbie Fowler's record for most Premier League goals in a Liverpool shirt 🤩🔴 pic.twitter.com/G9dWYUzFO6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Salah has earned many lavish descriptions during his decorated career; prolific, clinical, fiercely ambitious and record-breaking.

Now add another. Leader.

If the burden of responsibility in Klopp's first legendary attacking trio was shared, Salah has carried most of it since last summer. Despite occasionally compromising positions, and often trying to contribute more assists, his goal potency has been unaffected.

We are now seeing Salah as a mentor to his young apprentices rather than a rival for top billing, Gakpo a particular beneficiary as Manchester United were submerged under the tidal wave of attacks towards the Kop throughout the second half.

Gakpo moved to Anfield two months ago. On Sunday he truly became a Liverpool player.

We can even identify the precise moment it happened. Some will say it was after 43 minutes when he opened the scoring in the 7-0 victory, cutting inside Raphael Varane before stroking into the bottom corner past David de Gea. That was an exceptional goal, but the real statement followed.

WHAT A FINISH FROM CODY GAKPO 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FsymQuFObF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

A more compelling argument is Gakpo announced himself completely two minutes into the second half when he received Salah’s cute pass before delicately chipping De Gea from an seemingly impossible angle. If Gakpo’s first was all about poise and technique, the second added swagger, cheek and cunning, with a celebration in front of the Kop that screamed, ‘Here I am’.

With that, there is no debate as to who is the natural Firmino replacement.

Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United - Paul Ellis/Getty Images

Then there is Nunez, described by Klopp as a ‘force of nature’, still prone to deviate between the absurd and the absurdly effective. He lacks the measured subtleties of Mane. It’s hard to imagine him ever possessing such, but when he takes possession the natural reaction of defenders is to retreat.

“No one was doubting Darwin’s future impact,” said Klopp.

And yet for all the obvious euphoria around Anfield, Klopp was balanced in his appraisal, describing the result as a ‘freak’ and even restraining himself from the usual fist pumping to the Kop as he signalled the team had further to go to guarantee Champions League football.

It is worth noting that although no-one imagined such a margin of victory, behind the scenes there was confidence that such a performance was in the post.

WHAT A START TO THE SECOND-HALF FOR LIVERPOOL 💪



Darwin Núñez 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cb4KSBzmJC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

Last week, Liverpool’s outgoing director of research, Dr Ian Graham, argued that anyone who thinks the team have been terrible this season has been deceived.

“The underlying numbers or underlying performances aren’t as bad as results would suggest,” Graham said.

Klopp was similarly upbeat despite the state of the league table, pointing that until two weeks ago Liverpool still had second most possession in the Premier League and enough shots on goal to suggest they should be in a title challenge.

“Stats wise we are up there,” he argued.

Such comments were open to ridicule. This result and performance shows they were onto something.

Liverpool are evidently caught betwixt a team that can be humiliated by Real Madrid one week, placid away at Crystal Palace the next, but still capable of earning the club statisticians overtime with fiesta performances.

There could be no more invigorating way to kickstart Klopp’s re-imagining of Liverpool. Several drafts of what they might eventually become have already been hastily rewritten in this strange season. Many will correctly point out there are still more key characters to introduce before Klopp can plot as dramatic a course as he began in 2015.

Whatever comes next, it promises to be just as wild a ride as Klopp’s empire strikes back.