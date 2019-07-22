Forbes: Warriors one of top 10 most valuable franchises in the world

Forbes released its annual NBA franchise valuations back in early February, and the Warriors ($3.5 billion) checked in at No. 3 behind the Lakers ($3.7 billion) and Knicks ($4 billion).

On Monday, the publication issued its "The World's 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams 2019" report and Golden State is in the Top 10:

1) Dallas Cowboys = $5 billion

2) New York Yankees = $4.6 billion

3) Real Madrid = $4.24 billion

4) Barcelona = $4.02 billion

5) New York Knicks = $4 billion

6) Manchester United = $3.81 billion

7) New Englad Patriots = $3.8 billion

8) Los Angeles Lakers = $3.7 billion

9) Golden State Warriors = $3.5 billion

10) New York Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers = $3.3 billion



















As Forbes wrote in February:

The Golden State Warriors are leaving Oracle Arena, the NBA's oldest building, next season for the $1 billion Chase Center. The reigning league champs have secured $2 billion in contractually obligated income from sponsorships, suites and season ticket holder fees for the new arena. Look for the Warriors to challenge the Knicks as the NBA's leading revenue generator.

[REWIND: Warriors have secured unprecedented revenue at Chase Center]

The inaugural event at Chase Center -- a joint performance by Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony -- is slated for Sept. 6. The first basketball game will be an exhibition contest between the Warriors and Lakers on Oct. 5.

Warriors owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber bought the franchise for $450 million in 2010.

