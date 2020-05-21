Forbes predicts Bears could lose $150+ million if fans can't come to games

If you're reading this, Virginia McCaskey and Ted Phillips, now's a good time to stop! Seriously though it's really in your best interest to stop right here.

This week, Forbes came out with an article projecting the revenue lost if NFL games are played in front of empty stadiums this fall. Would it surprise you to learn that they're bad? According to the publication, the Bears would be in line to lose $166 million if they can't fill Soldier Field. That's a whole bunch! Who could have guessed the Bears earned so much from charging people $17 for beers.

League-wide, the Bears would be the 12th worst off in terms of missed revenue from games. That doesn't sound great (partially because it's not) until you look at some of the teams above them. The Packers would lost $174 million. The Patriots would lose $315 million. Then there's the Cowboys – they'd lose $621 million without fans. Six hundred and twenty one million dollars.

Fan attendance: still important!

