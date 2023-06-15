Forbes lists Broncos as world’s 19th-most profitable sports team

Buying the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion last summer looks like a great value purchase for the Walton-Penner family in hindsight.

Since then, the value of NFL teams has continued to skyrocket, and the club’s annual revenue is climbing as well. Forbes recently published a list of the world’s most profitable sports teams and 13 NFL teams made the top 25.

Forbes ranked teams by their 2020-2022 operating income, described as “earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.” The Broncos are ranked No. 19 on the list with an estimated $266 million in operating income over the last three years.

Of the NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys are ranked No. 1 ($1.171 billion), followed by the New England Patriots ($623 million) at No. 2, the Houston Texans ($356 million) at No. 6, the New York Giants ($333 million) at No. 9, the Los Angeles Rams ($318 million) at No. 11, the Washington Commanders ($290 million) at No. 13, the Chicago Bears ($288 million) at No. 15, the Jacksonville Jaguars ($281 million) at No. 17 and then Denver at No. 19.

Rob Walton, the son of late Walmart founder Sam Walton, is the Broncos’ majority owner, but his son-in-law, Greg Penner, handles the team’s day-to-day ownership duties. Football runs in the family, and business is booming.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire