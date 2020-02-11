Forbes: Knicks, at $4.6 billion, NBA's highest valued team

The Associated Press
New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Indianapolis. New York won 92-85. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NEW YORK (AP) -- Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.

The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks - worth $4.6 billion by the magazine's calculations - ranking atop the league list.

The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.

The rest of the top 10: Chicago ($3.2 billion), Boston ($3.1 billion), the Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion), Brooklyn ($2.5 billion), Houston ($2.475 billion), Dallas ($2.4 billion) and Toronto ($2.1 billion).

Forbes also calculated the revenue of the 30 NBA teams at a combined $8.8 billion last season, a new record, and forecast it would exceed $9 billion this season.

