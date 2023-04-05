Forbes: Jaguars owner Shad Khan got 60 percent richer in last year

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan saw his net worth climb from $7.6 billion to $12.1 billion in the last year, according to Forbes’ annual list of the richest people in the world.

The 59.2 percent increase made Khan No. 144 on the list and makes him the fifth richest NFL owner behind the Denver Broncos’ Rob Walton, the Carolina Panthers’ David Tepper, the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, and the Los Angeles Rams’ Stan Kroenke.

Khan, 72, purchased the Jaguars in 2011 for $770 million. The team is now valued at more than $3.4 billion by Forbes.

Also increasing in value is Fulham Football Club, which was purchased by Khan in 2013. The club was promoted to the English Premier League last year and is currently in 10th place.

Additionally, Khan and his son, Tony Khan, founded All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019.

