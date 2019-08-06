Forbes' female athlete rich list reveals seven of 10 best-paid sportswomen earning less than in 2018

Naomi Osaka made a big jump in her earnings, but bucked the trend among female sports stars - Getty Images Contributor

Naomi Osaka's exponential rise to the top of the tennis world rankings over the past year has seen her leap from relative obscurity to the second highest-paid female athlete in the world this year, trailing only Serena Williams.

Tellingly though, her $24.3million (£20m) total earnings see her marginally miss out on the top 100 combined male and female list, as Williams remains the only woman with that honour, tied for 63rd place.

The full female list, published by Forbes on Tuesday, also showed a worrying downward trend in the earnings of elite sportswomen. In a top 10 that exclusively featured tennis players, aside from the top three earners the rest of the field experienced a drop in income.

Osaka, 21, has seen her off-court earnings rise from $1.5m (£1.2) to $16m (£13.1m) in just a year by Forbes' calculations, and that does not include her multi-million dollar Nike deal which was finalised after the earnings cut-off, suggesting her total could rise further in 2020.

Becoming world No 1 after winning two grand slam titles in the calendar year up to June 1 paved the way for the Japanese breakout star's rise in fortune. She becomes only the fourth female athlete to make $20m in a 12-month period, joining three other tennis players: Williams, Maria Sharapova and Li Na.

US footballer Alex Morgan was a rare non-tennis player to make the top 15 Credit: Getty Images

But impressive as Osaka's sudden bounce in earnings is - at more than double Angelique Kerber's $11.8m (£9.7m) in third place - the fact she remains outside of the top 100 combined list speaks volumes about the lack of parity in the value placed on female athletes. While just 15 sportswomen made $5m (£4.1m) in 2019, roughly 1,300 male athletes achieved the same feat.

Williams, who returned from maternity leave in 2018, earned $29.2m (£24m) to experience an $11m (£9m) rise in earnings compared to 2018 and retain the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. However it does not even put her in the top 60 athletes in the world, as Forbes' top 100 list revealed in June.

2019's highest overall earner, Barcelona's Lionel Messi, made almost $100m (£82.3m) more than Williams, while the top-ranked tennis player and Williams' contemporary, Roger Federer, raked in more than three times what she did, with $93.4m (£76.9m) placing him fifth in the rankings.

And though the top 15 women earned a cumulative $146m (£120m) - $16m (£13.1m) more than last year - when you omit Williams and Osaka's $20m-plus totals there was a decrease in earnings across the board. The average income of the eight other top 10 women dropped from $9.2m (£7.6m) to just over $8m (£6.6m).

Additionally, whereas in 2018 the top six all broke the $10m (£8.2m) mark, this year just four did, with Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza sneaking into the top 10 by earning $5.9m (£4.9m), more than $1m (£820,000) less than Kerber earned to make the same grade in 2018.

The USWNT footballer Alex Morgan was one of just three non-tennis athletes to feature in the top 15, her $5.8m (£4.8m) earnings ranking her in 12th. Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and Thai golfer Ariya Jutanugarn completed the other sports on the list, in 13th and 15th respectively.