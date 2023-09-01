Forbes estimates Broncos are worth $5.1B, 13th-most in the NFL
Before the 2023 NFL season kicks off next week, Forbes has released their annual (estimated) valuations of all 32 teams.
The Denver Broncos are worth an estimated $5.1 billion, which marks a 10% increase from what Forbes estimated in 2022.
The Broncos are listed as the 13th-most valuable team in the league, second in the AFC West (the Las Vegas Raiders are worth $6.2 billion).
A Rob Walton-led new ownership group purchased the franchise for $4.65 billion last summer. Walton is the majority owner but his son-in-law, Greg Penner, is a co-owner and the team’s CEO who handles day-to-day ownership duties alongside his wife, co-owner Carrie Walton Penner.
The Walton-Penner family also brought in three minority owners after buying the team last year: Mellody Hobson, Mellody Hobson and Lewis Hamilton.
Denver’s new owners invested more than $100 million in stadium renovations this offseason, and a brand new stadium might be in store sometime down the road.
The Dallas Cowboys ($9 billion) are the most valuable NFL team and the Cincinnati Bengals ($3.5 billion) are the least valuable. To view the complete list of NFL team valuations, visit Forbes.com.