Forbes: Cowboys most valuable team at $5 billion

The Dallas Cowboys topped the Forbes Magazine list of “Most Valuable Teams” for the 12th consecutive year and became the first sports team in any league to reach a value of $5 billion. They were named the most valuable sports franchise in the world earlier this year by Forbes.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys experienced a 4 percent increase in value from last year and have a league-leading revenue of $864 million. The team’s operating income is assessed at $365 million.

Forbes bases its values on the team’s current stadium (with adjustments for planned new stadiums or renovations), revenue and operating income. Earnings are based on 2017 and include revenue from non-NFL events if the team owner or its entity pockets the money.

Dallas hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 23 years, but still benefits from its status as “America’s Team” as well as from AT&T Stadium. It was built in 2009 to host a variety of events and is the fourth-largest stadium in the NFL by seating capacity at 80,000. It can hold up to 100,000.

AT&T Stadium hosted college football’s Cotton Bowl Classic, soccer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, an AMA Supercross Championship event and three major concerts in 2017.

The average NFL team is worth $2.57 billion, a 2 percent increase over last year’s average. It’s the smallest jump since 2010, when Forbes reports the values decreased 2 percent.

Since Forbes started its valuations 21 years ago, NFL values have climbed at a 11.6 percent annual rate compared to 4.5 percent for the S&P 500.

Forbes Top 10 most valuable teams

The New England Patriots, the AFC mega power that’s a favorite for the Super Bowl every year, come in second in the rankings at a value of $3.8 billion. The Patriots bring in $593 million, operate at a cost of $235 million and increased their value 3 percent.

The New York Giants are third at $3.3 billion, holding steady from last year. They bring in $493 million and spent $149.

The Los Angeles Rams come in fourth at $3.2 billion, fresh off a move to begin the 2017 season and shaking up the top 5. They took the biggest jump at 7 percent and have the highest debt/value at 45 percent. Revenue: $366 million. Operating: $68 million.

The Washington Redskins held steady from last year at $3.1 billion.

The rest of the top 10: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion; No. 7 Chicago Bears, $2.9 billion (up 2 percent); No. 8 New York Jets, $2.85 billion (up 4 percent); No. 9 Houston Texans, $2.8 billion; No. 10 Philadelphia Eagles, $2.75 billion (up 4 percent).

