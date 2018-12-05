Forbes: Blackhawks are NHL's fourth-most valuable franchise originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Despite missing the playoffs last season and being in a tough stretch to start this season, the Blackhawks' value continues to rise.

According to Forbes, the Blackhawks are the NHL's fourth-most valuable franchise at $1.05 billion. Ahead of the Blackhawks are the Rangers ($1.55 billion), Maple Leafs ($1.45 billion) and the Canadiens ($1.3 billion).

This makes the Blackhawks the most-valuable franchise in the Western Conference. Chicago's value is also up five percent from last season, when their value hit exactly $1 billion (the fourth NHL franchise to hit the billion dollar total).

With the Bruins ranking fifth in value at $925 million, the Red Wings (eighth) are the lowest-ranked Original Six team in value at $775 million. Interestingly enough, the defending-champion Capitals are ranked just 10th in value at $725 million.

The average value of NHL teams rose six percent during the past year and is now worth a record $630 million. A complete look at Forbes' findings can be found here.

