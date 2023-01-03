2

For one night, the NFL machine was forced to stop in response to gravity of Damar Hamlin's injury

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·5 min read

Someone made the right call. The human call. The only call, really.

When it mattered, when only the compassionate decision made sense, the show did not go on.

Instead, Monday Night Football ended in a maelstrom of agony, frustration and 1,000-yard stares. We watched as two teams locked arms in a cocoon of humanity around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was receiving CPR compressions after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins and then falling unconscious in front of a national television audience. Nearby, players and staffers cried and held each other. Others pulled at their jerseys and clothing, or simply put their face into their hands and melted.

In a league that has come to stretch the boundaries of what we accept as normal and part of the gladiator sport, this moment was something different than anything we’ve seen in the social media age of the NFL. The veneer of an impenetrable facade fell way, exposing limitless vulnerability and a reality that has stalked this league forever: There is a line. A brutal, awful line. And the discovery of it was every bit as horrific as we presumed it would be.

As witnesses, that’s what Monday night represented to us. Something different. A significant inflection point for the NFL, when all the talk about players putting their lives on the line suddenly coalesced into a collective image that won’t soon be forgotten. One that underscored what we’ve learned in so many ways over so many decades: That inside this vicious form of entertainment, every hit carries an inherent danger of changing someone’s life forever. Or ending it altogether.

We absorbed that Monday night. The brutal, awful line that finally became so clear that someone involved — maybe nearly everyone involved — understood that no game should be unstoppable. Not for our entertainment. Not for ratings and commercial sponsors. Not for the trivialities of sports betting and fantasy football. Not even for the long-embraced tradeoff that we’ve been sold for so long, that risking life and limb is simply an extension of a football contract.

Buffalo Bills&#39; Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin was injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
The Bills' Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react as medical personnel attend to teammate Damar Hamlin on Monday night. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

We’ve always known there is such a thing as too far, even in the NFL. What we didn’t know is what it would look like or how it would make us feel. When we wake up Tuesday, we won’t be able to say that anymore. Instead, players will know that it feels like losing a sense of invincibility, resilience and control. Fans will know it feels like staring at an image and begging for a player to simply move, anything that returns the moment back to the warped relief of the phrase “he has feeling in his extremities.”

Perhaps most important, the NFL will know what it’s like to have every part of the machine simply refuse to respond in the face of a nightmare. The league got a good look at players who were never going to play again that night. Coaches who were never going to coach. Fans and journalists who — for the most part — refused to engage in absurd rationalizations about what a cancellation could mean for logistics or playoff implications.

For once, maybe the first time since the NFL shut down briefly in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, something else had to be more important than the product. That something was the safety of Damar Hamlin and the well-being of everyone around him. If that wasn’t more important than finishing a prime-time football game, it would validate the criticism of everyone who framed the league as a soulless money machine.

This is why we scoffed when the ESPN broadcast suggested play would go on after a 5-minute warmup. Nothing about that made sense. The grief and backlash after hearing it — everything about that made sense. The NFL has denied knowing where that suggestion came from, but it certainly didn’t end up on the broadcast from nowhere. For a league reputation dogged by skeptics and conspiracy theorists, the moment will never truly be settled.

In the end, what matters most is that the machine stopped. The line was recognized by someone, somewhere. And when that happened, it allowed us to turn all of our attention to Hamlin, which is where it belonged from the moment he collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
Damar Hamlin, pictured here on Dec. 1, is fighting for his life in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

As former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark framed it on ESPN on Monday night, “For over 100 grown adult men, who their entire lives have put on pads and understood the risk you take every time you do it, to be speechless, to be in tears, to be gathered in prayer, that tells you how significant this moment was. …

"In truth, if the NFL cares about the players, this is the first time I believe the NFL truly had to care about the players’ emotional and mental health as well. This is the first time we got to watch those emotions, we got to watch that type of thought process right in front of us.”

The unfolding of this lesson has long seemed inevitable. And as we imagined, the cost to learn it was as awful as it was predictable. Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life in the hospital and the moment that may have changed his life now resides in our memory forever.

This was the most terrible way to learn where the NFL’s line between entertainment and humanity gets drawn. Not to mention how much is actually being risked on either side of it.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL: Medical advice for Damar Hamlin guided decision to postpone Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game

    The NFL reiterated on a conference call that the health and safety of the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was the chief concern.

  • Damar Hamlin injury: What we know about Bills player's on-field collapse

    The Denver7 team has what you need to know following Bills safety Damar Hamlin's frightening on-field collapse during Monday Night Football – from an update on his condition, to reaction from a former Bronco, to the hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to Hamlin's charity.

  • Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later.

  • Ambulance exits stadium after NFL's Hamlin collapses

    STORY: An eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed an ambulance driving off from the Cincinnati stadium under police escort.The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back. Medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee in an emotional scene.The game was halted as medical staff quickly attended to Hamlin. The NFL later announced the game had been postponed.

  • How rookie Brock Purdy’s rare mature mindset has benefitted 49ers

    The 49ers are benefitting from the maturity that 23-year-old Brock Purdy is showing as their starting quarterback.

  • Damar Hamlin wanted to help his community, now NFL fans are doing it in his honor

    As Damar Hamlin lays in a Cincinnati hospital bed, he’s still making a positive impact for the community that raised him.

  • Former Purdue, Jaguars lineman Uche Nwaneri dies at 38

    Uche Nwaneri spent seven seasons with the Jaguars from 2007-2013, and most recently ran a popular YouTube channel covering the team.

  • Damar Hamlin rushed to hospital in critical condition after collapsing on field

    NFL suspends game after Damar Hamlin's injury on the field during Monday Night Football.

  • Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Collapses During Cincinnati Bengals Game

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to hospital after he collapsed on field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on Monday, January 2.ESPN reported that Hamlin received CPR for multiple minutes before being taken off field.Monday’s game was suspended following the incident.“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the Buffalo Bills tweeted after holding a prayer on the field.This is a developing story. Credit: @cosmicbooknews via Storyful

  • Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field, suffers cardiac arrest; game vs. Bengals postponed

    A scary scene played out Monday at Paycor Stadium, as emergency medical personnel attended to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

  • Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses during Monday Night Football

    In a statement, the NFL said Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football. The game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals has been postponed.

  • Game Recap: Nets 139, Spurs 103

    The Nets have won their 12th consecutive game as they defeat the Spurs, 139-103. Kyrie Irving recorded 27 points (4-5 3pt FG) and eight rebounds for the Nets, while Kevin Durant added 25 points, three rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. Keldon Johnson tallied 22 points and four rebounds for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 25-12, while the Spurs fall to 12-25.

  • Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin: player devoted to family and charity

    Damar Hamlin, also known as D Ham, joined the Buffalo Bills in 2021 as a 6th-round draft pick. The 24-year-old made his NFL debut on September 12, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared in 14 games during the 2021 season.

  • Recalling Benedict’s grace but also the storms of his papacy

    Flying back to Rome from Beirut in September 2012, I was escorted down the aisle to the first-class section of the papal plane and seated beside Pope Benedict XVI. It was my 92nd such trip: The first was with Pope John Paul II, the master of papal globe-trotting, and then over the past eight years with Benedict. Because I was planning to retire, Benedict’s trip to Beirut was to be my last, and Vatican officials thought I should share the moment with him.

  • Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

    Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.” In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view.

  • Bills: Damar Hamlin is sedated and in critical condition

    The Buffalo Bills have provided an update regarding the status of safety Damar Hamlin. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the team said on Twitter. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. [more]

  • Key players and storylines to watch in Bills vs. Bengals

    Important items to know for Bills vs. Bengals in Week 17.

  • Ravens players pray for Damar Hamlin after he collapses during Buffalo Bills game

    Ravens players offered prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the football field in the middle of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • NFL Week 18 schedule favors Packers, Aaron Rodgers, and Seahawks have reason to be upset

    Both the Packers vs. Lions and Seahawks-Rams games factor into the NFC playoff picture, so why aren't they being played at the same time?

  • Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 18 vs. Titans

    The Jaguars let fans decide what uniform they'd wear Saturday.