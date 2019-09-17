For his New York return Odell Beckham ups the ante, wears $2 million watch in pregame

If you had a $2 million watch, would you wear it on a football field?

Probably not, but Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t seem worried.

Never one to shy away from attention, Beckham went to a new level after wearing an expensive Richard Mille watch during last week’s game. That watch cost about $200,000.

The one he wore during pregame warmups Monday night was reportedly 10 times more valuable. When ESPN showed him before kickoff it appeared he left the watch in the locker room, hopefully guarded carefully by someone. The NFL told Beckham he couldn’t wear the watch during games due to a rule prohibiting hard objects.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s rare and expensive watch

Here are a couple looks at the fancy watch:

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) wears a Richard Mille watch during warmups. (Getty Images)

Another look at Odell Beckham's watch. (Getty Images)

Some internet sleuthing found that it was a watch worth more than $2 million. Yes, that’s right.

A better look at Odell Beckham Jr.’s Richard Mille tonight (via @jpgunter)



If it’s the RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire...only 10 were made at $2.02 million each😳 pic.twitter.com/XWMe8i3XwL — Master (@MasterTes) September 16, 2019

The RM 56-02 case has to be milled and ground from solid pieces of sapphire and any mistakes can result in the piece cracking. It takes 960 hours for one case. there is almost 1500 hours of sapphire machining in a single watch.

Cost: $2,020,000

*There's only 10 examples.#Watches pic.twitter.com/LGgwnxwc7H — Denis Gomez Blandin (@dgomezb10) September 9, 2019

That’s one way for Beckham to celebrate his return to New York, where he started his career with the New York Giants.

