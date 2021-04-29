How the 'Footwork King' trains NFL prospects for the Draft

Reuters

The San Francisco 49ers plan to select a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday. Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, speaking at their pre-draft press conference, each alluded to the fact that they had the quarterback position in mind when they made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 overall to No. 3. "What I'm proud of with what we've done is we could have sat there at 12 and waited to see which one came to us, and I think whichever one did, if one did ... I think that could have looked really good," Shanahan said.