How the 'Footwork King' trains NFL prospects for the Draft
When NFL draft hopefuls and current NFL athletes want to elevate their game, some seek out Rischad Whitfield, aka “The Footwork King.” Whitfield is a movement specialist who has spent a decade training Pro Bowlers such as Odell Beckham Jr., Xavien Howard, Eric Ebron, and Mecole Hardman to optimize the skills that have made them superstars in the league. NFL hopefuls like Notre Dame tight end Brock Wright and Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh hire trainers like Whitfield and defensive/offensive line specialist Brandon Jordan to improve their skills in the hopes of boosting their status in the upcoming NFL draft and preparing to compete at the highest level of football. Insider spent four days at Whitfield’s facility in Houston as he and Jordan trained a handful of current and future NFL athletes just weeks before the 2021 NFL draft.