Footman focusing on program development following Jefferson County loss to Fort White

Just over a decade ago, Lenorris Footman was gearing up for his senior year at Jefferson County High School, with the Tigers coming off a state title winning season in 2011.

Fast forward to now, Footman is the head coach for Jefferson County and is tasked with rebuilding the program back to the standard it was when he played his last snap for the Tigers.

It will be a challenging road for Footman, whose Tigers fell to 0-3 on the season after a 42-8 loss to Fort White in a rare Monday night game. The lone Jefferson County touchdown came on a 60-yard screen pass that junior wide receiver Xavier Miller took to the house.

The matchup was rescheduled because of Hurricane Idalia, forcing both the Indians and Tigers to play just three days after Friday night's games.

"I'm trying to get the kids to understand that 'hey, things happen," Footman said. "There are things that are not under our control, we got to be able to respond to them."

Building up the Tigers program

Jefferson County hosted Fort White on Sep. 11. The Tigers lost 42-6

The Tigers were once a dominant force in the Big Bend, constantly threatening to make a deep post-season run. Jefferson County hasn't made the playoffs since 2019 and is looking for its first winning season since 2018.

Footman aims to bring the Tigers back to those heights during his tenure. Jefferson County plays a gauntlet of a schedule, facing multiple playoff teams, something that Footman thinks helps his players visualize what the team can become.

"Any time, you're dealing with the type of schedule we have, it's all about getting the kids to realize, in one or two years, we should be the team that we're playing," Footman said. "Just trying to show them what a team looks like, and we just try to get better at every opportunity."

In Monday's Fort White game, the Tigers had promise on defense. The defense came up with a fourth down stop in the second quarter and limited the Indian's offense to one score in the second half.

Those little moments are the ones that Footman feels are important for the growth and development of his squad. The Tigers are a very young squad, seeing freshmen and sophomores get playing time, and Footman wants his players to learn from games like the loss to Fort White.

"It's tough in the moment to continue to see the bright side of it," Footman said. "We try to keep them encouraged and to get them to understand that the teams we play, they put in the same work that we're trying to get the guys to put in and you see the results that they're getting."

"All we got to do is put in the same amount of work, and we'll eventually get those results that we want."

Hometown Kid

Jefferson County head coach Lenorris Footman as the Tigers hosted Fort White on Sep. 11. The Tigers lost 42-6

Born and raised in Monticello and a Jefferson County alumnus, Footman knows how important the football program is to the community and to those who play for the Tigers.

"I was brought up in a system where it was more than just about football," Footman said. "It's always great to have a winning schedule, winning season. But I'm mainly trying to get the kids to realize that they have to win off the field as well."

Footman spent significant time with his players after the Fort White game and his message to his players was for them to continue to play with effort.

The former Alcorn State quarterback says it means so much to him to be the head coach at Jefferson, and he wants to the program turnaround to be something bigger than just what happens on the field.

"I'm a hometown kid, played here, won the last state championship here as a quarterback, so it means the world to me," Footman said. "If I can get them to understand that it's bigger than football, then I did my purpose here."

Monday Big Bend Preps scores

Football:

Fort White 42, Jefferson County 8

Volleyball:

Chiles 3 (25-19, 25-18, 25-21), Florida High 1 (25-20). Stat leaders: Kills - Johnson, Chiles (20), Hultquist, FSUS (16); Digs - Kate Stewart, Chiles (16), Eva Goodson, FSUS (14); Assists - Gibson, Chiles (43), Goodson (17); Blocks - Scott-Hanowell, Chiles (8), Wass de Czege, FSUS (6); Aces - Stewart, Chiles (2), Callaghan, FSUS (2).

Countryside Christian 3 (25-22, 25-10, 25-17), Aucilla Christian 1 (25-15). Stat leaders (Aucilla): Kills - McLeod (12); Aces - Ashworth (4); Blocks - Faglie (7), McLeod (7); Digs -Ashworth (19); Assists - Ashworth (12).

Maclay 3, Marianna 0.

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

