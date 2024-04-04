FootJoy Launches New Campaign for Its Line of Pro/SLX Golf Shoes

FootJoy released a new TV spot titled “Joy Ride” today featuring PGA Tour star Max Homa flying through the air after teeing off in a pair of FootJoy’s Pro/SLX golf shoes.

A closer look at the men’s Pro/SLX golf shoe. FootJoy

The Pro/SLX range of shoes is made specifically with the needs of a golfer in mind. As featured in the ad, the Pro/SLX and Pro/SLX Carbon are made from premium “ChromoSkin” leather with a 3D molded ankle collar. The leather material used in all of the shoes in the collection is breathable and waterproof to accommodate wear on and off the course. The shoes are attuned to the individual golfer, made with “StratoFoam” interiors to absorb shock during gameplay and custom-fit insoles.

A closer look at the women’s Pro/SLX golf shoe. FootJoy

The Pro/SLX and Pro/SLX Carbon collections come in 13 new colorways for men and women, generally sticking to neutral shades like white, gray or black with minimal pops of blue or yellow. The shoe range was designed with three things in mind as a sporting shoe: traction, control and comfort on and off the golf course. As more and more Americans begin playing golf, and golf shoe sales boom as a result, this drop is meant for players of any level — from beginners to Max Homa.

A closer look at the Pro/SLX Carbon golf shoe. FootJoy

Max Homa is currently the 10th-ranked player in the world and a six-time winner of the PGA Tour. FootJoy has collaborated with the player for the shoe’s marketing campaign. The campaign also includes players like Davis Riley, Wyndham Clark and Danielle Kang sporting their own Pro/SLX shoes.

The Pro/SLX collection is available now on footjoy.com, and the spot featuring Max Homa will debut this week during the Valero Texas Open on NBC and The Golf Channel.

