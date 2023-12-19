Football's early signing period begins Wednesday: What to expect from Central Indiana prospects

The early signing period for football begins Wednesday and runs through Friday. Here are a few storylines to watch from a local standpoint, including confirmed expected signings:

Tyler Cherry’s commitment

Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry, a former Duke commit, picked IU on Tuesday night, choosing the Hoosiers over the Spartans.

Cherry, a four-star prospect, helped Center Grove to a state championship as a junior and posted a 23-4 record in two seasons as a starter. He set career passing records at Center Grove with 5,461 yards and 56 TDs.

What Cherry's commitment means: 'Keeping this guy home is a pretty big deal.'

A commitment from Cherry is a big boost for the Hoosiers and new coach Curt Cignetti. He is ranked No. 5 on the 247Sports composite among in-state recruits in the 2024 class.

Top recruits expected to sign

Cherry’s recruitment is the only real drama among top recruits in Central Indiana. New Palestine offensive lineman Ian Moore (Ohio State), Hamilton Southeastern offensive lineman Styles Prescod (Notre Dame), Cathedral quarterback Danny O’Neil (San Diego State), Franklin Central defensive back Hudauri Hines (Purdue) and Speedway offensive lineman Adedamola Ajani (Indiana) are other top-10 in-state prospects confirmed to sign Wednesday.

Others still deciding

Some recruits will not sign during the early period and wait until the traditional signing period, which begins Feb. 7. Carmel defensive back Christian Peterson, who said he remains committed to Indiana, is one of those who will wait. Ben Davis linebacker Nylan Brown, a Kent State commit, also said he will plan to wait until February.

Confirmed signings

Here are the Central Indiana players confirmed to be signing Wednesday (will be updated):

Adedamola Ajani, Speedway, OL; Indiana

Kameron Anthony, Hamilton Southeastern, TE; Ball State

Tyler Cherry, Center Grove, QB; Indiana

Sam Feeney, Bishop Chatard, LB; Ball State

Dantu Gardner Jr., Lawrence North, DL; Ball State

William Goodvine, Westfield, DL; Miami of Ohio

Thomas Gotkowski, Ben Davis, QB; Miami of Ohio

Donovan Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern, WR; Purdue

Grant Haworth, Fishers, OL; Ball State

Hudauri Hines, Franklin Central, DB; Purdue

Evan Lawrence, Danville, OL; Indiana

Khobie Martin, Fishers, RB; Indiana

Ransom McDermott, Noblesville, OL; Louisville

Zach Meeks, Cathedral, TE; Miami of Ohio

Ian Moore, New Palestine, OL; Ohio State

Danny O’Neil, Cathedral, QB; San Diego State

DeVaughn Perkins, Cathedral, DT; Youngstown State

Spencer Porath, Brownsburg, K; Purdue

Styles Prescod, Hamilton Southeastern, OL; Notre Dame

Brock Riddle, Greenwood, QB; Indiana State

Mason Riggins, Zionsville, TE; Ball State

Corey Smith, Brownsburg, WR; Tulsa

Jace Stuckey, Triton Central, QB; Eastern Michigan

Joshua Thoman, Brownsburg, OL; Western Michigan

Caden Vanderbush, Plainfield, DB; Eastern Michigan

Lane Wadle, Greenfield-Central, TE; Georgia State

Jackson Weingart, Cathedral, LB; Army

