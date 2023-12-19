Football's early signing period begins Wednesday: What to expect from Central Indiana prospects
The early signing period for football begins Wednesday and runs through Friday. Here are a few storylines to watch from a local standpoint, including confirmed expected signings:
Tyler Cherry’s commitment
Center Grove quarterback Tyler Cherry, a former Duke commit, picked IU on Tuesday night, choosing the Hoosiers over the Spartans.
Cherry, a four-star prospect, helped Center Grove to a state championship as a junior and posted a 23-4 record in two seasons as a starter. He set career passing records at Center Grove with 5,461 yards and 56 TDs.
What Cherry's commitment means: 'Keeping this guy home is a pretty big deal.'
A commitment from Cherry is a big boost for the Hoosiers and new coach Curt Cignetti. He is ranked No. 5 on the 247Sports composite among in-state recruits in the 2024 class.
Top recruits expected to sign
Cherry’s recruitment is the only real drama among top recruits in Central Indiana. New Palestine offensive lineman Ian Moore (Ohio State), Hamilton Southeastern offensive lineman Styles Prescod (Notre Dame), Cathedral quarterback Danny O’Neil (San Diego State), Franklin Central defensive back Hudauri Hines (Purdue) and Speedway offensive lineman Adedamola Ajani (Indiana) are other top-10 in-state prospects confirmed to sign Wednesday.
Others still deciding
Some recruits will not sign during the early period and wait until the traditional signing period, which begins Feb. 7. Carmel defensive back Christian Peterson, who said he remains committed to Indiana, is one of those who will wait. Ben Davis linebacker Nylan Brown, a Kent State commit, also said he will plan to wait until February.
Confirmed signings
Here are the Central Indiana players confirmed to be signing Wednesday (will be updated):
Adedamola Ajani, Speedway, OL; Indiana
Kameron Anthony, Hamilton Southeastern, TE; Ball State
Tyler Cherry, Center Grove, QB; Indiana
Sam Feeney, Bishop Chatard, LB; Ball State
Dantu Gardner Jr., Lawrence North, DL; Ball State
William Goodvine, Westfield, DL; Miami of Ohio
Thomas Gotkowski, Ben Davis, QB; Miami of Ohio
Donovan Hamilton, Hamilton Southeastern, WR; Purdue
Grant Haworth, Fishers, OL; Ball State
Hudauri Hines, Franklin Central, DB; Purdue
Evan Lawrence, Danville, OL; Indiana
Khobie Martin, Fishers, RB; Indiana
Ransom McDermott, Noblesville, OL; Louisville
Zach Meeks, Cathedral, TE; Miami of Ohio
Ian Moore, New Palestine, OL; Ohio State
Danny O’Neil, Cathedral, QB; San Diego State
DeVaughn Perkins, Cathedral, DT; Youngstown State
Spencer Porath, Brownsburg, K; Purdue
Styles Prescod, Hamilton Southeastern, OL; Notre Dame
Brock Riddle, Greenwood, QB; Indiana State
Mason Riggins, Zionsville, TE; Ball State
Corey Smith, Brownsburg, WR; Tulsa
Jace Stuckey, Triton Central, QB; Eastern Michigan
Joshua Thoman, Brownsburg, OL; Western Michigan
Caden Vanderbush, Plainfield, DB; Eastern Michigan
Lane Wadle, Greenfield-Central, TE; Georgia State
Jackson Weingart, Cathedral, LB; Army
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Signing Day 2023: Indiana football storylines for early signing period