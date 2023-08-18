Football's Back: Tate shows new 'brand' of football in Kickoff Classic against Washington

Escambia County got its welcome back to high school football with the first Kickoff Classic on Thursday between Tate and Booker T. Washington.

In a jamboree-style setup, both teams got four offensive drives each, a pair of kickoffs, a pair of punts, a few field-goal plays and some redzone time.

More importantly, Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said it’s a “breath of fresh air” to step onto Madison Field to begin the 2023 campaign.

“I mean, every year, I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ It’s a grind at the beginning of the season,” Summerford said. “Then you step between the lines and you get that feeling like, ‘This is why I do this. This is really special.’”

Tate Football Preview: 2023 Team Preview: Building bonds, Aggies expect better results in second year under Summerford

Booker T. Washington 2022: Wildcats down Tate to finish 5-5 on season

And for Tate junior athlete Christian Neptune, he knows the Aggies are starting off with a “clean slate.”

“Man, I’ve been so excited. This summer, we’ve been working a lot. We’ve been bonding a lot,” Neptune said. “It showed, man.”

Tate presents versatility

Quarterback Taite Davis (9) gets set to pass during the Booker T. Washington vs Tate football Kickoff Classic at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Tate, coming off a 1-9 (0-4 district) season in 2022, got to highlight its new “brand” of football. Whether it was on offense – scoring a few long touchdowns in the air and on the ground – or on defense – making a few heads-up plays – it’s clear that something is different about the Aggies.

When asked if he enjoyed watching the versatility of his offense, Summerford quickly responded, “Heck yeah.”

Even though it took the Aggies a little bit to get clicking on offense, once their second offensive drive started, the first play saw senior Andre Colston run in for a 60-yard touchdown up the gut. Then, quarterback Taite Davis found C.J. Autrey on a wide receiver screen play also turn into six points on a 43-yard play.

Once Tate got to its goal-line offense, from 20 yards in, Neptune caught a ball in the endzone on a post route and then earned another 20-yard touchdown on another passing play from Davis. In between, Elijah West, standing at 6-foot-2, leaped up for another touchdown in the endzone from about 15 yards out.

“Tate’s got players. In normal times, Tate has not had players. We want our athletes to play,” Summerford said. “(We’re going to) get our athletes the ball and see what they do. I thought they had a great night tonight.”

On the opposite side of the ball, Tate’s defense showed its “big-play mentality” after recording an interception once the football was batted around by Neptune, and then was grabbed by Nathan Shimek, and at least three players – Colston, Armond LeGrant and Rayne Johnson – all picked up sacks.

“Having that big-play mentality is important. It brings energy to the team. It allows us to be in the moment,” Neptune said. “We had to look into ourselves and see if we really wanted it. We had a lot of guys step up. A lot of our young guys stepped up to be leaders, and that showed we’re walking around with confidence.”

‘Speed kills’

Quarterback Taite Davis (9) hands off to Andre Colston (18) during the Booker T. Washington vs Tate football Kickoff Classic at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

So what’s aiding the big plays that Tate accomplished on Thursday night?

Well, the Aggies – much like Pixar’s Lightning McQueen – must have prepared themselves before the game saying, “I am speed.”

Colston’s and Autrey’s long scoring plays were both highlighted by one thing: speed. After Colston used his shiftiness to break through the Washington defense, the senior turned on the jets up the gut and found the endzone, leaving the Wildcats in his wake.

Autrey, after getting the ball in the backfield on the screen, soared past a few Washington defenders before breaking free into the end zone.

WR screen turns into 6 as @TaiteDavis11 and @cj_autrey connect on the score pic.twitter.com/9uGOISMEqd — Patrick Bernadeau 🇭🇹 🇺🇸 (@PatBernadeau) August 18, 2023

“I live by, ‘speed kills.’ If you can run a guy, then they can’t catch you,” Neptune said. “As long as you’re fast, play physical and keep your composure, the scoreboard shows.”

And Summerford noted that his team is simply a year older, and that plays into the equation.

“Last year, we were really young and played a lot of sophomores. I told them before the game that, ‘You’ve been working, really, for two years. We were a little bit young, and now it’s your time. Let’s go show out,’” Summerford said. “I thought they did a good job.”

Aggies show off new scoreboard

The players and coaches weren’t the only things making a season debut.

The Kickoff Classic was the first opportunity Tate had to showcase its brand new video board perched high above the south end of the field. Directly below it is an accompanying scoreboard. The two items were installed this past summer.

While Summerford was mum on the cost of the project, the head coach was thankful for the various donations made to the program to make it all possible.

“Really, it was about a community effort,” he said. “This community is special, I knew that when I came back, and they really stepped up big time. There’s so many people, I can’t even begin to mention.

“They knew what the dream was. They wanted something great for this school, and the football program in particular, that impacted their lives. But there’s a lot more that put into it, too.”

Donations were key to making these new additions possible, but the contributions went well beyond dollar signs as members of the community were instrumental in the actual installation of the video board.

“With a project like that, an old football coach knows nothing about electronics and building,” Summerford said with a smile. “We had builders, we had electricians, we had all kinds of guys that put into the process and gave us ideas about how to go about it. So I’m happy with how it turned out.”

The top of the video board honors the legendary coach that guided the Aggies to a state championship in 1980, Carl Madison.

In a ceremony last year during the team’s home finale on Oct. 28, Tate dedicated its field to the FHSAA Hall of Famer and one of winningest coaches in the nation. Where Tate plays its home games is now known as Madison Field at Pete Gindl Stadium.

Madison compiled a 326-129-7 record from nearly five decades of coaching.

“Carl Madison impacted so many lives that he has to be a part of Tate football forever,” Summerford said.

'We'll get better from it'

James Brown (0) carries the ball during the Booker T. Washington vs Tate football Kickoff Classic at Tate High School in Cantonment on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

It wasn’t the cleanest exhibition of football, but as far as Wildcats' head coach Ryan Onkka is concerned, mission accomplished.

Booker T. Washington committed a slew of penalties and turned the ball over in their opening drives before showing flashes offensively in the red zone. However, the visitors got what they wanted from Thursday: film of themselves against a different opponent while escaping the night largely unscathed from a health standpoint.

“I have a lot of respect for Rhett Summerford over there and his team and how he runs stuff. And that’s kind of why we set one of these deals up; not necessarily to keep score, but just to work on stuff,” Onkka said. “We rotated players and everyone who dressed played as we were trying to see who can do what and who can’t. I think we had one injury, but besides that, everyone stayed healthy, which is the most important thing. We got a good, competitive scrimmage, we got some film we’ll watch and we’ll get better from it.”

The Wildcats had three flags thrown against them in their first series, one of which wiped off a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jack Minard to James Brown. Their second series ended when a Titus Phillips pass over the middle was batted in the air by Christian Neptune and intercepted by Nathan Shimek.

“Can’t shoot yourself in the foot,” Onkka said. “Can’t get in second- or third-and-forever. Very few offenses are good enough to get out of that stuff.”

The head coach noted the plan was to play a vanilla offense and unleash more as the season progresses. However, one expected standout did emerge in Kendrick Burrell.

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver pulled down a pair of impressive scoring grabs. The first concluded with a toe-tap finish in the right corner of the end zone. He followed that by winning a jump ball under duress.

“He’ll be a good target for us all year,” Onkka said. “We know what Kendrick can do, that’s why we don’t need to force feed him the ball in a preseason game and for some of our other guys. But there’s question-mark guys, the guys we’re going to need in Week 8, 9, 10, or guys we’re going to need when an injury happens. Who can step up, who can step up and who can play?”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on Twitter (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (772) 985-9692, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Tate, Washington football compete in Kickoff Classic