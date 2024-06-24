‘A footballing infidel’ – Crisicitiello believes Calhanoglu will ‘betray’ Inter as he did Milan

Journalist Michele Crisicitiello believes that Inter fans might be about to feel how AC Milan fans felt when Hakan Calhanoglu left the club amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Calhanoglu made the controversial switch from Milan to Inter in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer, and he was forced to watch on as his former club celebrated the Scudetto the following season.

However, he has become one of the best midfielders in Serie A under Simone Inzaghi playing in a deeper role and was a key cog in the machine that won the league title in the 2023-24 season that has just ended, getting his ‘revenge’ on the Rossoneri.

The problem is that his performances have attracted interest from Bayern Munich with several reliable sources claiming they will soon make an offer, while Inter’s precarious financial situation means they might have to cash in.

Criscitiello spoke about the situation in an editorial on Sportitalia and he reminded Inter supporters that Calhanoglu has form for betraying those who have put faith in him.

“In the meantime, Inter fans are starting to understand that those who have betrayed a shirt and a fanbase cannot be trusted. The footballer does not question himself but Calhanoglu has amply demonstrated that he is a footballing infidel,” he said.

“Whoever betrays once, also betrays the second time. The fans must understand that they need to support the shirt more and less the players who think about money and career. Then if it suits them they jump under the Sud and if more money arrives from the Nord they jump under the Nord.

“Bayern Munich came forward for the Turk but two weeks ago Inter responded. ‘He stays here, he won’t move, he is a symbol of this new Inter’. It’s a shame that, not caring about his club’s thoughts, Calhanoglu gave his agent the OK to continue negotiating with the Germans.

“The love for Inter could end as quickly as it ended at Milan. You must always be wary of those who cross from one bank to the other.

“Now we’ll see if Inter will continue this tug of war or will slowly die the negotiation by making the Turk look like the man who only has Inter in his head and doesn’t want to leave Pinetina because as a child he only dreamed of Ronaldo, Recoba and Vieri.”