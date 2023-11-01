Footballers banned from using pro-Palestine phrase 'from the river to the sea'

Choudhury, who has previously celebrated victories with a Palestinian flag, has deleted a message he posted on X - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Players have been warned that the Football Association will contact the police over use of the pro-Palestine phrase “from the river to the sea”.

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has escaped punishment for posting the message on social media, but the FA has written to clubs to ban any further use.

Choudhury apologised for posting the message that has been described as “deeply offensive” by Downing Street and anti-Semitic by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the subsequent conflict in Gaza, pro-Palestine protesters have chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” during demonstrations, which Braverman has claimed is “widely understood” to call for the destruction of Israel.

Activists have contested this definition, but Choudhury’s message sparked a flurry of shocked and angry responses on X, formerly Twitter, with one user claiming to have reported him, and prompted Leicester to speak to him about it and release a statement.

Choudhury has escaped an FA charge, but clubs have been told the slogan will not be tolerated and will be referred to the police in future.

An FA spokesperson said: “After careful consideration, we will be writing to all clubs to make it clear that this phrase is considered offensive to many, and should not be used by players in social media posts. The player has apologised and deleted the tweet.

“We are strongly encouraging clubs to ensure that players do not post content which may be offensive or inflammatory to any community. If this phrase is used again by a football participant, we will seek police guidance on how we should treat it and respond.”

‘My post was misinterpreted’

In his apology, Choudhury said: “I want to address my earlier post which has unfortunately been misinterpreted. It was and is not my intention to cause offence to anyone but simply to show compassion for the innocent people that are suffering.

“I’m sorry for any offence this has caused. I share the hope of people around the world that a peaceful resolution can bring an end to the ongoing suffering of innocent people in this conflict, inshaAllah, Hamza.”

Leicester’s statement said: “We have discussed the matter with Hamza, and shared our concerns that views expressed in this manner – without sufficient context on a deeply nuanced and sensitive topic – are open to misinterpretation, which risks unintentional offence among sections of our communities.

“The thoughts of Leicester City Football Club remain with all the innocent victims of the tragic events unfolding in Israel and Palestine, their families and the communities affected.”