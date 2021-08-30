Football: Young Chickasha QBs pass early test against Altus

Aug. 30—Chickasha quarterbacks had the opportunity to gain experience against the Altus Bulldogs last week.

The Fightin' Chicks had multiple quarterbacks play in Friday's game, and the bulk of the snaps went to Landon Bowen and Cade Rayburn. Bowen got the start, and Rayburn came off of the bench in the victory.

Bowen and Rayburn are both sophomores for the Fightin' Chicks, and both quarterbacks passed a test early in the season.

Chickasha head coach Jerry Don Bray said that the plan was to get the two quarterbacks some playing time against the Bulldogs. The staff wanted to see the two players in an actual game.

"We really wanted to see both of them in live-action," Bray said. "We just wanted to see how they both managed the game."

Chickasha no longer has Cayss Lowery at quarterback, leading to some inexperience at the position.

Bray was happy with how the two quarterbacks played in the victory and thinks the future is bright for both players.

"Both of them are sophomores and have a lot of potential," Bray said. "I thought they both did a pretty good job."

The two players both got the ball in the end zone during the team's 51-7 victory, and neither player turned the ball over against the Bulldogs.