What football is on New Year's? How to watch Texas Longhorns and the playoffs

Remember when New Year's Day used to mean something in college football?

It does again, with five games, including two semifinals and Texas, queued up in the biggest day of the season so far.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during practice at the Superdome on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will face the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2024.

The action starts at 11 a.m. Central and 10 a.m. Mountain, with three bowls squeezed in before the main-course doubleheader semifinals to set up the Jan. 8 national championship game.

Alabama and Michigan have the first semifinal, while Texas takes on Washington in the Sugar Bowl semi.

What is the New Year's schedule?

11 a.m. Central/10 a.m. Mountain time: ReliaQuest Bowl, Wisconsin vs. No. 13, LSU, ESPN2

Noon/11 a.m.: Fiesta Bowl, No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 8 Oregon, ESPN

Noon/11 a.m.: Citrus Bowl, No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee, ABC

4 p.m./3 p.m.: Rose Bowl, No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 1 Michigan, ESPN

7:45 p.m./6:45 p.m.: Sugar Bowl, No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Washington, ESPN

Where is Texas?

The Longhorns play the prime time semifinal, taking on Washington at 7:45 p.m. Central/6:45 p.m. Mountain Time at the Superdome in New Orleans for the right to take on the winner of Alabama-Michigan on Jan. 8 in Houston.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m./6:45 p.m. on ESPN, though that would be adjusted if Alabama-Michigan runs long.

Though the lower-rated team, Texas is a four-point favorite against Washington. With an over-under of 63.5, the Longhorns are expected to win along the lines of 34-30.

What is the other semifinal?

Alabama, which narrowly avoided elimination in the final week of the regular season against Auburn then vaulted into the playoffs with an upset of Georgia, takes on Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

The Rose Bowl's 3 p.m. kickoff will be televised on ESPN. Michigan is a 2-point favorite, and along with an over-under of 44.5, the Wolverines are expected to win 23-21.

