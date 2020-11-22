Football world sends well wishes to Joe Burrow after QB is carted off field

NFL world sends well wishes to Burrow after QB is carted off originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Shortly after Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury against Washington on Sunday, the NFL world took to Twitter to send their well-wishes.

Hope Joe isn’t hurt to bad. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 22, 2020

Praying for you @JoeyB !!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 22, 2020

Praying for Burrow along with the guys on the field. May he heal quickly and return to the remarkable form he’s had this year. As a former player, these moments always remind me 1) These are men first 2) This game is unforgiving 3) Sportsmanship, caring for each other matters https://t.co/blKPS93Gtc — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) November 22, 2020

Nooooooooo bruh!!! Get up @JoeyB . I hate this man. C’mon bro. Prayers up young G. 🙏🏾 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 22, 2020