Football world sends well wishes to Joe Burrow after QB is carted off field
Shortly after Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury against Washington on Sunday, the NFL world took to Twitter to send their well-wishes.
Hope Joe isn’t hurt to bad.
— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 22, 2020
Prayers up!!! @JoeyB 🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 22, 2020
Praying for you @JoeyB !!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 22, 2020
Praying for Burrow along with the guys on the field. May he heal quickly and return to the remarkable form he’s had this year. As a former player, these moments always remind me 1) These are men first 2) This game is unforgiving 3) Sportsmanship, caring for each other matters https://t.co/blKPS93Gtc
— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) November 22, 2020
🙏 @JoeyB
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 22, 2020
Nooooooooo bruh!!! Get up @JoeyB . I hate this man. C’mon bro. Prayers up young G. 🙏🏾
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 22, 2020
🙏 @JoeyB 🙏
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 22, 2020
NOOOOOOO Joe Burrow!!
— Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 22, 2020