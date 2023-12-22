Football: Willmar Cardinals' senior makes it official with South Dakota State

Dec. 21—WILLMAR — Hayden Venenga will be watching the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision championship game between South Dakota State and Montana from home.

No matter. Venenga is putting in the work to hopefully get there himself when he joins the Jackrabbits this fall.

A standout offensive lineman for Willmar, Venenga signed his National Letter of Intent for SDSU when the early signing window opened on Wednesday. On Thursday, the school was hosto to a signing ceremony for the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder. Venenga was there with family, a handful of friends, head football coach Jon Konold and offensive line coach Andy Tupa.

"It's a relief," said Venenga, who verbally committed to SDSU in the summer. "It's nice to have everything set in stone."

A three-year starter for the Cardinals, Venenga was the Skyway Green District lineman of the year this fall. He was also named to the West Central Tribune All-Area Football Team.

"Hayden plays with great bend and athleticism for a player of his size," SDSU coach Jimmy Rogers said in a press release from the school on Wednesday. "His natural explosiveness has us all excited as to what he will become."

SDSU signed 29 players on Wednesday. Venenga is one of three Minnesotans in the class, joining running back Maxwell Woods (Chanhassen) and offensive lineman Kyan Rauk (Northfield).

Since Willmar's football season ended, Venenga has getting ready to join the Jackrabbits. He said he's added five-to-10 pounds.

"A lot of working out and plyometrics," Venenga said. "A lot of eating and staying healthy."

As Venenga gets ready for next season, SDSU will try to win its second straight FCS national championship. The title game takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas. The Jackrabbits have a 14-0 record while the Montana Grizzlies are 13-1.

"It's exciting to see what it's going to be like," said Venenga, who went to "two-to-three" SDSU games during the season. "It's been cool going to a couple of (games) and experiencing it and talking to some of the guys there."