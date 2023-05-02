Football: Westwood DL Cameron Gooden emerging as big-time recruit

FORT PIERCE — Chris Kokell’s first impression of Cameron Gooden wasn’t too flattering.

“Giant, nerdy-looking kid,” Kokell recalled of their initial meeting little more than a year ago. “The frames on his glasses were broken.”

But the new Fort Pierce Westwood football coach couldn’t get over Gooden’s size and completely untapped potential. He was 6-foot-4 and weighed approximately 220 pounds. He’d also never put on a helmet or stepped onto a football field before.

“I hadn’t played sports since middle school — seventh grade,” Gooden said. “I never played football a day in my life.”

Recruiting: Vero Beach QB Tyler Aronson excited to be back from injury

USA Today Top 100: Who are the top rising senior football recruits in Florida?

Football recruiting: Which Suburban/Rural programs produce the most Power 5 talent?

Westwood athletic director James Gardner saw Gooden playing basketball in the gym and told him to go to see Kokell in the locker room.

“He’s huge,” Kokell said. “His hand like swallows your whole arm. I asked him to stand in front of a door and hold his arms out. I said, Alright, do you want to go to college for free?’”

Fast forward a year.

Fort Pierce Westwood rising junior defensive lineman Cameron Gooden during practice Tuesday.

Gooden, a rising junior, has double-digit Division I offers, including Pitt, FAU, Liberty and Marshall. Every Power 5 coach that has come to campus since spring practice started has asked about him, raving about his frame. Kokell said it’s possible Gooden will get even taller as his maternal grandfather was 7-foot-2.

Gooden added almost 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason, his first since he started playing football a year ago. He’s no longer looking confused and needing hands-on instruction in practice. Now, Gooden is second in line in individual drills behind senior leader Chris Pierre and is one of the ones helping younger players acclimate to varsity football.

“I’ve progressed a lot since last year, especially in the weight room,” Gooden said. “The beginning of the season, I didn’t know anything. I just progressed every game.”

Story continues

Gooden finished 2022 with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Westwood’s coaches expect him to be a much bigger part of the game plan this year. In the season finale against Boca Raton, Gooden recorded a season-high eight tackles — double his previous best — with two tackles for loss and a pass defended.

This season, he’ll come off the edge in the 3-4, bump inside when the Panthers switch to a 4-3, and also get a lot of reps at right tackle — which is a spot several college coaches believe he could ultimately end up.

College was the dream Kokell sold Gooden on when they first met. It’s becoming more of a reality every day.

“I was kind of iffy when they told me that because I didn’t know how much potential I had,” Gooden said. “Now it’s like, ‘Yeah, I can do this.’ I’m more confident now.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me want to work harder, knowing how far I came from then to now.”

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Football: Westwood DL Cameron Gooden emerging as big-time recruit