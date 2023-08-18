FOOTBALL: Western Panthers 2023 preview

Aug. 18—Western's football team wants to hit the ground running this season.

"We started off the season 0-3 last year and we weren't playing our best football until we got to midseason," Western coach Alex Stewart said. "When you start like that, you feel like you're digging yourself out of a hole all season."

The Panthers overcame the 0-3 start in 2022 to fashion their sixth straight winning season. They rattled off five straight wins before falling to West Lafayette in the Hoosier Conference championship. In the postseason, Western beat Jay County for its first sectional win since 2017 before losing to Kokomo in the semifinal round for a final record of 6-5.

"I sense our kids want to get off to a fast start," Stewart added. "Our seniors have done a good job of leading."

The Panthers once again will rely on a relentless ground game to fuel their offense. They averaged 30.8 points and 309 rushing yards per game last season.

Stewart has to replace quarterback Mitchell Knepley, who rushed for 1,392 yards and 22 touchdowns, but he returns several other weapons.

"We return Deaglan Pleak, Kyler Norman and Matthew McKitrick in the backfield. They all saw significant carries last year," he said.

Pleak rushed for 888 yards and eight touchdowns last season, Norman rushed for 817 yards and eight scores and McKitrick gained 360 yards and five scores.

Pleak, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior, is moving to quarterback after playing tailback the last two seasons. Norman, a 5-9, 165-pound junior, is returning to wingback and McKitrick, a 5-10, 190-pound sophomore, is at tailback.

"We've had some years where we had one or two guys that are the main [ball-carriers]. I think this year we can be really balanced," Stewart said. "Last year, we were fairly balanced between Knepley, Pleak and Norman. I think we can be balanced again this year, with Pleak, Norman and McKitrick and with some other guys stepping up."

Juniors Brady Comer (5-8, 155) and Cameron Hobensack (5-10, 180) provide wingback/tailback depth and junior Mason Tedded (5-10, 190) and sophomore Cal Berryman (5-9, 185) are fullbacks.

The offensive line is flush with capable players. Senior Brock Frazier (6-1, 205) was an all-conference player last season and Stewart also has seniors Cole Armstrong (6-1, 255), Ashton Justice (6-2, 235), Matthew Sipes (6-0, 225), Tate Heston (6-4, 265) and Ian Beatty (6-3, 175) and junior Garrett Heady (6-0, 265) in his plans.

"We're trying to work through trying to figure out the right positions for those guys," Stewart said.

Additional O-linemen are junior Noah Watson (5-10, 215) and sophomores Jackson Trenary (6-0, 225) and Jace Smith (5-9, 225).

Defensively, the Panthers will look to improve after allowing 24.3 points per game last season. They return good experience up front and in the secondary, but have a largely new linebacker corps.

Heston is an anchor up front as a third-year starter. Armstrong, Sipes, Smith, Trenary and sophomore Owen Mashino (6-1, 240) also are in the D-line mix.

Frazier returns to a linebacker role and Tedder, Berryman and senior Rylin Simpson (5-9, 190) are moving into spots. Pleak, Norman and Beatty all return to secondary roles and Comer is in the secondary plans as well. Last season, Pleak and Norman ranked Nos. 3 and 4 on the team in tackles with 81 and 80, respectively. Pleak shared the team lead in sacks with four and was No. 2 in tackles for loss with nine.

Western will open against a pair of IFCA Class 3A Top 10 teams, No. 8 Tri-West and No. 9 Western Boone, and then play Rensselaer in Week 3 before beginning Hoosier Conference East Division play. Lewis Cass' quick exit from the conference left a hole on the schedule which Western filled with a game at Class 2A No. 7 Linton-Stockton in Week 6.

"With our schedule, we have to play a variety of different offenses," Stewart said. "The first game, we play a spread offense, then we play a flexbone offense, then a double-tight offense. That's just kind of how it goes in high school football. We have to be able to adapt and defend whatever we see that week. I feel like our kids are comfortable in their positions and will be able to adapt as needed."

Pleak will handle the punting again after averaging 34.0 yards per attempt last season. Junior Bridgely Seekri is the kicker.

