Football Week 3 results: Bishop Verot thumps Dunbar, East Lee, Estero, FBA, CSN also win

A roundup of Week 3 Southwest Florida high school football games from Friday, Sept. 8.

Bishop Verot 49, Dunbar 14

The Vikings snapped the Tigers’ streak of 18 consecutive wins against Lee County opposition in emphatic fashion – scoring 28 points unanswered to finish the game with a running clock.

Verot’s phenom quarterback Carter Smith showed out, rushing for 6 touchdowns and throwing another to Matthew Turner as the Dunbar defense struggled against the Viking onslaught.

The Tigers appeared game for a potential shootout, getting on the board with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by TJ Abrams and a 12-yard pass from Austin Price to Da’mari Loggins in the first half.

Set up by a big kickoff return by Turner, Smith scored his fourth rushing touchdown to make it 28-14 at halftime, and the Tigers were never able to regain their footing.

Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith runs in a touchdown in the third quarter against Dunbar on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers. Bishop Verot won 49-14.

“To do something that big and that special – I’m just so happy for them,” Verot head coach Richie Rode said. “We ask them to do a lot and they work really hard. We make them make sacrifices for these moments and to feel this way, and they just do an incredible job. Big statement and wonderful feeling.”

The Vikings improve to 3-0 and will prepare to host First Baptist next week. The Tigers, now 2-1, will face their district rivals Fort Myers at home.

Bishop Verot Takeaways

1. Good luck trying to slow down Smith and the Verot offense. In the team’s last outing, Smith threw 5 touchdown passes. On Friday, he got it done with his legs, going for 100 yards and 6 touchdowns on 13 carries, including a touchdown run of 50 yards on 4th down.

Sophomore running back Deshon Jenkins had a productive night too, leading the team with 150 rushing yards on 21 carries.

“It worked early, we were going to stick with it,” Rode said of the ground game. “We’ll have nights where we throw for 400 and we’ll have nights where we run like we did tonight and we’re fortunate to have guys like Shon and Carter running the ball, and we’re equally as fortunate to have guys like Matthew (Turner) and Timmy (Lawson) and Tookie (Watts) out wide to catch the pall. You put defenses in a real quandary.”

2. The defense made the Tigers 2-dimensional on offense. The Vikings opted to play off coverage to limit the deep ball and bring pressure, finding success in both areas. The likes of Mccrae Thompson, Eddie Nolan and Jenkins put Price on the ground multiple times.

Deshon Jenkins of Bishop Verot is tackled by Eric Fletcher of Dunbar as he runs the ball on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers.

Dunbar produced just 73 rushing yards.

“We really thought that we could control the line of scrimmage,” Rode said.

3. Senior tight end Timmy Lawson went down with a leg injury in the first quarter. Lawson, a UNC commit, missed time with an injury last season.

Rode said it didn't look great, but the team is going to be hopeful.

“That’s the one huge disappointment of the night, and I feel so bad for the kid and my heart breaks,” he said. “He’s our leader and our heartbeat of our team.”

Dunbar Takeaways

1. It’s hard to single out one area that let the team down on Friday. Head coach Sammy Brown gave Verot credit for the dominant win.

“They beat us in all three phases of the game,” he said. “It’s just one of those things – they were the better team tonight. We knew coming in that we had our hands full. They came out and executed a little more. They didn’t miss much. They ran the ball up our butt. They did what they wanted to do, and they did a great job doing it.”

Tawaski Abrams of Dunbar jumps out of reach of Jeremiah Dean of Bishop Verot on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers.

2. Da’mari Loggins is beginning to emerge for the Tigers. The transfer from South Fort Myers caught 2 touchdown passes last week and another against Verot. He finished the game with 5 catches for 70 yards, providing a valuable complement to Price’s top target, Eric Fletcher.

3. The team needs to improve their tackling. The Tigers’ inability to stop the Vikings’ ground game proved to be their demise.

“(Smith) ran when he wanted to, he threw the ball when he wanted to,” Brown said. “We had tough sledding tonight. Sometimes you just don’t play well and that was once of those nights.”

− Dustin Levy

Estero 24, Cypress Lake 0

You aren’t going to win many games in which you commit seven turnovers. And Cypress Lake didn’t.

Estero (2-1) converted four of those Panthers miscues into all 24 points it would need as the Wildcats picked up the shutout on the road.

Cypress Lake (2-1) got off to as bad of a start as possible as it fumbled the opening kickoff when its two back return men collided and fumbled with Estero recovering. Malik Allen covered the final 8 yards on three carries, plunging in from 1 yard out. The Panthers also muffed the next kickoff as none of their players went for the ball but Estero’s Allen did and recovered at the 30.

The Cypress Lake defense forced a fourth-and-3 but then jumped offside, giving the Wildcats a first down. After a couple of Estero penalties, Matt Wilson completed the drive as he dropped a perfect pass to Drew Arrington in the end zone for a 32-yard score and 14-0 lead at 7:40 of the first quarter.

Three plays later, Cypress Lake attempted a backward pass that the Panthers receiver didn’t go for but Estero’s Landen Brown did and raced 33 yards with the scoop and score for a 21-0 edge less than six minutes into the game.

Matthew Wilson of Estero runs the ball in their game against Cypress Lake on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cypress Lake High School in Fort Myers.

“You know, we always say expect success and we did and you know that’s a testament to these guys coming out hot and you know they did a great job,” said Estero coach Ryan O’Rourke, who was filling in for head coach Darren Nelson who missed the game for a personal matter.

Arrington appeared to return an interception 25 yards for another score with less than a minute to go in the first half but an illegal block in the back brought the ball back to the Cypress Lake 17. The Panthers' defense held and Carter Finley booted a 29-yard field goal to cap the scoring.

Estero Takeaways

1. Malik Allen went down early in the first quarter with an ankle injury. The Wildcats’ top back had amassed only 19 yards on eight carries to that point. Brown gave a valiant effort as the next player up but gained only 27 yards on 18 carries and lost a fumble. Estero as a team only had 69 yards rushing without Allen, so his long-term prognosis is vital for the offense.

“It’s tough having Malik go down but it's the next guy up mentality,” O’Rourke said. “That's how we are as a football team. Next guy up and I thought (Brown) did a great job. He was put in a tough spot. He’s probably not used to getting that many carries.”

2. The Wildcats offense never got on track. Besides the running game, Wilson had a tough night throwing, only completing 7 of 18 passes for 72 yards and his best throw was the touchdown pass.

3. The Estero defense was ferocious. There were the three interceptions. Besides Arrington, Justin Trometer stopped the Panthers’ best chance to score by picking off a pass on fourth-and-goal from the 5 in the end zone and Owen Maurizi had the other interception. Fletcher Kean also picked up a backwards pass from Cypress Lake.

“The defense played lights out,” O’Rourke said. “You know the offense obviously has got to get a little bit better and capitalize on those situations but defensively played lights out. I mean, anytime that you can post a shut out is great. Really happy for those guys.”

Cypress Lake Takeaways

1. The Panthers got off to slow starts in their first two wins against Lake Placid and Gateway and were able to shake that off. The hole Friday night was just too great. Panthers coach Joey Mendes hopes the message may finally get through to his team.

“I've been telling them all week, it all starts in practice,” Mendes said. “You have a slow start on Monday and Tuesday, everything rolls just like that in practice all the games are the same, you know, so if we're not going to work hard on Monday, it's gonna show in the first, if we’re not going to work hard on Tuesday it'll show in the second so it keeps on showing on us.”

2. The Panthers defense did its best to compensate for the offensive miscues. Cypress Lake only allowed 160 yards of total offense and twice forced Estero to turn the ball over on downs in the first half with fourth-down stops. JD Budde was all over the field.

Tyrese Nelson of Cypress Lake makes a pass against Estero on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Cypress Lake High School in Fort Myers.

“The whole defense they played really well tonight,” Mendes said. “I mean, they could have dropped their heads and just gave up but they didn’t and they fought to the last second and I'm proud of them for that. But like I said, we got to just keep building.”

3. The Panthers struggled mightily offensively. Tyrese Nelson completed only 1 of his 13 passes for 1 yards with the three picks but lost 7 yards on a sack for a net passing of minus-6 yards. The Panthers rushed for 80 yards on 30 carries. Their best offensive play was a fake punt pass from Chartrael Jenkins for 14 yards in the second half.

− Ed Reed

South Fort Myers 14, North Fort Myers 7

Good football teams find ways to fight through adversity and win even though they might not be firing on all cylinders.

That’s exactly what the Wolfpack (2-1) did at Moody Field, holding off a late comeback attempt by the Red Knights on the strength of two huge defensive plays in a furious fourth-quarter sequence.

After retaking the lead thanks to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Chase Enguita to Justin White, South kicked off to North’s Andre Devine.

Bad idea.

Andre Devine of North Fort Myers breaks out for a huge gain on a kick off return during a game against South Fort Myers Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. South won.

Devine, who minutes early got the Red Knights (0-3) on the scoreboard after returning a punt 96 yards for a touchdown, scooped up the ball at his own 2 and returned it 93 yards to the Wolfpack’s 5-yard line with about 5 minutes left in the game.

On first-and-goal, South linebacker Jarri Gibson met North running back Virgil Maloy in the goal and forced a fumble, which was recovered by freshman defensive back Wille Banks.

Two plays later, North sophomore defensive lineman Parker Glaze hit a scrambling Enguita from behind, knocking the ball loose. Sophomore Keenan Moore jumped on the fumble at the Wolfpack’s 11-yard line with 3:55 remaining, giving the Red Knights another golden opportunity to tie the game.

Michael McDonald of the South Fort Myers breaks up a pass intended for Kirtis Denham #3 of North Fort Myers at North Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. South won.

But once again, North put the ball on the ground, this time after a botched handoff attempt between sophomore quarterback Caedon Conn and Devine. South senior defensive lineman Jacoby Mason pounced on the football, allowing the Wolfpack to escape with the victory.

“I didn’t feel like we played our best but they had a little bit to do with that too,” South Fort Myers coach Willis May said. “But our defense stepped up and made some huge plays when we needed them.

“You have a bad day special teams wise, but you can still pull it out, I’ll take that.”

South Fort Myers takeaways

Justin White of the South Fort Myers football team picks up a huge reception during a game against North Fort Myers at North Fort Myers on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Andre Devine of North Fort Myers is defending him.

1. This Wolfpack team is resilient. South maintained its composure during that emotional fourth-quarter stretch that nearly saw North Fort Myers tie the score on three separate occasions. After forcing the Maloy fumble, only to then give the ball right back to the Red Knights, May said his players could have easily folded. “They could have laid down and maybe, you know, last year, they would have laid down,” he said. “But they’re not laying down. And as long as they’ll fight, we’ve got a chance.”

2. Enguita comes up clutch. The senior quarterback had a below average game throwing the football, completing just 12 of 27 passes and throwing two interceptions. But after Devine’s punt return tied the game at 7-7, Enguita led the Wolfpack on a 10-play, 80-yard drive to retake the lead. He rushed for 50 yards on the march, including a 17-yard run on third-and-16 from the Wolfpack’s 14-yard line. Enguita capped the drive by hitting senior wide receiver Justin White with a 14-yard touchdown pass for the decisive score.

3. Justin White is a big-time weapon. The senior put together another outstanding performance, catching eight passes for 120 yards and what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. He has great chemistry with Enguita and always seems to be open.

North Fort Myers takeaways

1. The Red Knights' defense is formidable. North held South Fort Myers to just 35 total rushing yards and had more than a dozen tackles for losses. Glaze and senior defensive tackle Adrian Stone were constantly in the backfield and put a ton of pressure on Enguita. “The defense did a phenomenal job,” Red Knights coach David Pasquale said. “They do it all week in practice. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

2. Devine can break out at any time. Like the North offense, Devine was having a quiet night, catching just one pass for 20 yards and rushing for only 13 yards entering the fourth quarter. But he turned the game completely around with his scintillating 96-yard punt return and came within a hair of following that up with a kickoff return score. “Andre’s a special player whenever he gets the ball in his hands,” Pasquale said. “It shows, whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams, he does a heck of a job.”

3. North’s youth is showing. The Red Knights entered this season with just six seniors, including starting quarterback Bryce Duross, who missed his second straight game Friday because of injury. His absence was especially glaring on a night that saw the Red Knights limited to less than 100 total yards. Still, North nearly managed to pull off what would have been an amazing comeback, making the finish all the more frustrating. “We’ve got a good group,” Pasquale said. “And together, we can get better every day.”

−Dan DeLuca

Fort Myers 38, Riverdale 14

The opening half was a back-and-forth slugfest, which the Raiders started by recovering their own onside kick before marching down the field and kicking a 37-yard field goal, and taking a 3-0 lead.

It would be their only lead of the night however, as costly Raider miscues began to add up. Riverdale started the game with poise, and for the first two quarters responded to every punch thrown by Fort Myers. Despite a slow start on offense, the Raiders found a way to give Ty Cintron a chance for two field goals, both of which he buried. His boot kept Riverdale in the game for the first half, with Fort Myers holding onto a 14-6 lead headed into the break.

After a sluggish first few drives, the Raiders stuck to their game plan and let Lovensky Blanchard and Cole Hayes establish the run game. What surely wasn’t in the game plan was all the laundry Riverdale attracted. Both teams had issues with penalties, but Riverdale just couldn’t get any offensive momentum because of consistent holds, illegal blocks, and false starts. When they could get a clean drive off, they would often find themselves within striking distance of the end zone.

The Green Wave defense didn’t make things any easier, swallowing up runners at the line of scrimmage and keeping big gains to a minimum. They also forced two fumbles in the win, wreaking havoc in the backfield.

The Raider defense struggled to make open tackles, and Frank Starks highlighted this by going untouched for 68 yards and Fort Myers’ first touchdown of the game midway through the first quarter. Starks was just one of six Greenies to score in the win. Riverdale’s defensive line did come up with some timely stops and turnovers, with Jeremiah Bataille and Orville Jackson both getting a sack that ended a Fort Myers drive.

But the Green Wave’s rushing attack was too much for the Raiders to contain. Nine different players contributed to Fort Myers’ 347 yards of total offense, with Starks leading the way. He finished with 124 rushing yards on ten carries with a touchdown. In the third quarter alone, the Green Wave scored 17 unanswered points as the Raider defense struggled to get its footing.

Three Fort Myers Takeaways

The offensive line rose to the occasion. “I think, under the circumstances with how things were going, our offensive line, as a group, stepped up,” said head coach Sam Sirianni. “That's a pretty senior-laden group and we challenged them as the game was getting away from us.” Starks can be a focal point of the offense. The junior is the oldest player in the running back room, and was responsible for nearly a third of the Green Wave’s yards gained. Outside of some shaky handoffs, he was lights-out in the win, making defenders miss in the open field and getting plenty of yards after contact. Fort Myers has plenty to clean up before district play begins. “It’s frustrating right now, we just aren’t clean,” Sirianni said. “We’re just not executing what we’re doing, just a lot of self-inflicted wounds. The drive to end the half where we just ran the ball and put it on our offensive line is something we can hopefully hang our hat on. We’re just not clean right now, and obviously going into district play next week we need to be.”

Three Riverdale Takeaways

Communication is key. The Raiders started the game fired up, cohesive, and talkative. But when Fort Myers began to slip away, confusion and miscommunication seeped its way onto the Raider sideline. Head coach Kendoll Gibson noticed this, and on more than one occasion brought his team back to earth with a well-placed timeout. But in order for Riverdale to get their first win of the season, they have to be on the same page for all four quarters. Cole Hayes stepped up. For about the first 20 minutes of the game, Riverdale was distributing touches between several different running backs. When the offense began to stagnate, Hayes took over more of the ball-carrying responsibilities and came up with several key, stick-moving runs. He finished with 134 rushing yards on 19 carries. The defense has guts. More than once, Fort Myers either had a big gain or drew a penalty that would take the life out of any defense. But whenever it looked like the Raiders were down-and-out, Gibson rallied his squad and kept them fighting for most of the contest. The defense forced two fumbles, and did a good job of containing the few passes Fort Myers threw.

-Nick Wilson

East Lee County 33, Island Coast 7

Six turnovers and a big dose of Lazaro Rogers helped East Lee County to its first victory of the season Friday night at Island Coast.

Neither team could get rolling offensive through the first 17 minutes of the game. But Then the Jaguars got the break they needed to unlock the stalemate when Jean Joazard blocked a Gabriel Tolbert punt deep in Gator territory.

Three plays later Victor Georges carried the ball into the end zone from the 8 and East Lee County had the lead with 4:48 left in the second quarter.

That Jaguars touchdown woke up the Island Coast offense. Sophomore quarterback Rex Elliott lofted a 96-yard bomb to Charles Lombardo and suddenly the game was tied going into the half.

Neither team could solve their opponent's defense until the Jaguars made a quarterback switch. Senior Gary Hagan stepped in for sophomore Bryant Murph and suddenly the Jaguars offense came to life.

Rogers scored on a 14-yard touchdown run, the first of three scores with 2:48 left in the third quarter. A fumble recovery put the Jaguars back in business and Hagan scored on a 3-yard run with :54 to go in the third quarter.

That sealed the game as Rogers (30 carries, 257 yards) pummeled the worn-out Gator defense giving East Lee County its first win of the season. “We that knew we deserved it, we wanted it so bad,” said Jaguars head coach Herbans Paul.

East Lee County Takeaways

1. East Lee County could be a handful as the season rolls on. With the trio of Hagan, Lazaro and Georges, East Lee County is capable of putting points on the board. “When you say East Lee County I want those three to be the picture that comes in your head,” said Paul.

2. The Jaguars defense raised its level of play. The secondary which was shredded by Estero last week picked off five passes. Add the fumble recovery and a blocked punt and East Lee County kept the Gators on their heels. The turnover feast included Victor Georges’ second interception of the game in the third quarter stopped a driving Island Coast team and came with a breathtaking 88-yard return.

3. Jaguars opponents need to start figuring out what they can do to stop Lazaro Rogers. The junior running back had 8 runs of 10 yards or more including a back-breaking 45-yard touchdown run. “I’m telling you man, that kid is special,” said Paul. Rogers scored three touchdowns in all, all in the second half.

Island Coast Takeaways

1. Island Coast quarterback Elliott (8-21-5, 200 yards) played better than the numbers showed. With the running game bottled up, Elliott faced down a relentless Jaguars rush. “It’s only his third varsity game and he’s still learning but I have no issues with the way he’s playing his game,” said Island Coast head coach Tyran Jones.

2. Injuries didn’t help the Gators in the second half. Island Coast lost three key players, a tight end, a linebacker, and a defensive end. “We played a lot of young kids but I want to give East Lee County all the credit,” said Jones.

3. A healthy Gators defense is going to give opponents headaches. Island Coast scooped two fumble recoveries by Daveon Johnson and Rick Bruno. The Gators secondary put the Jaguar passing game in the deep freeze giving up only 6 yards in the air.

−John Rinkenbaugh

Mariner 46, Ida Baker 6

In a game where both teams were plagued by penalties, Mariner’s senior quarterback Noah Tolbert contributed through land and air for 22 unanswered points in the second half to help the Tritons remain undefeated (3-0) with a 46-6 victory over the Ida Baker Bulldogs (0-3).

Despite incurring three defensive penalties to give Ida Baker decent field position to start the game, the Tritons defense forced the Bulldogs to punt and give Tolbert a chance to work some offensive magic. However, Tolbert struggled to find consistency in the first half. Instead he had to use his feet to get Mariner on the board first. On a pass play that was covered well by Ida Baker’s secondary, Tolbert was flushed out of the pocket only to find daylight for a 50-yard TD run down the sideline. After the extra point from senior Deric Black, the Tritons led the Bulldogs 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Tolbert found his big-time target of the night, senior wideout Justin Lewis, for an 18-yard touchdown pass to build the lead for the Tritons to 15-0. Tolbert finished the night going 9 for 16 with a total of 89 yards and two touchdowns (both to Lewis). In addition to his performance in the air, Tolbert racked up 71 yards on the ground with 5 carries and two touchdowns.

Mariner Takeaways

1. Penalties against the Tritons kept the score much closer than it should have been in the first half. Overall, the Tritons earned at least 60 yards in penalties. When asked how he plans to improve the penalty problem, head coach Josh Nicholson said, “It comes down to the leadership of the seniors…they’re going to have to be the ones to fix it, because it all comes down to mental errors.”

2. Defensively, Mariner seemed sound up front and in the secondary. Despite giving up a touchdown run to Baker’s senior fullback Brendan Donnelly, the Tritons had a pack mentality when it came to limiting Donnelly from getting downhill momentum. The Triton defense contained Donnelly to 87 yards and one touchdown in rushing, despite the Baker fullback carrying the ball 21 times.

3. Tolbert accounted for five of Mariner’s six touchdowns on the night. “Noah is a great athlete…exceptional weapon on offense and defense,” Nicholson said of his senior quarterback. In addition to Tolbert, Lewis accounted for both receiving touchdowns, including hauling in a 40-yard heave from Tolbert mid-way through the third quarter.

Ida Baker Takeaways

1. Donnelly, at 5-11, 210 pounds, is a physically imposing back for teams to tackle. A two-way player, Donnelly was involved in most plays and even absorbed a huge hit as a blocker for the punt team. However, as the course of the game unfolded, Donnelly did appear to be worn down.

2. “Effort, execution, and belief” is what head coach Steve Howard is committed to preaching to his players despite starting the season 0-3. For two quarters the Baker defense matched Mariner's intensity, however, as Howard pointed out football is “a four-quarter game.”

3. Ida Baker will need to find more options aside from Donnelly in their running game to compete with Port Charlotte (2-1) next week on the road.

−Melvin Whitlock

First Baptist 42, Collegiate American 22

Entering the Lion’s Den Friday, Collegiate American found out that First Baptist Academy had a little too much roar. But after falling way behind, the Rough Riders showed some intensity themselves.

The Lions got off to a 30-0 lead before Collegiate American got back into it in First Baptist’s non-district victory. The first half was all First Baptist. The third quarter would belong to the Rough Riders.

These were the first points given up by the Collegiate Academy this season. They beat Trinity Christian 42-0 two weeks ago and won a 2-0 forfeit last week.

Ethan Crossan threw for 175 yards and five scores for the Lions. Jayden Petit caught three touchdown passes. FBA moved the ball passing it rather than running. However, Teagan Gonzalez did manage to rush for 105 yards.

Before the Rough Riders’ scores in the third, FBA had given up only seven points in six quarters, including a 40-7 pasting of Estero on Aug. 25 in the season opener. The Lions scored three times in the first seven minutes.

“It was kind of a weird game,” FBA coach Billy Sparacio said. “We scored early, and then made some substitutions and we had some young kids in there, and then they (Collegiate American) scored. We got a little sloppy. But I’m really happy everyone got a lot of reps tonight.”

First Baptist Takeaways

1. The Lions put it away early. Crossan directed FBA on a 55-yard scoring drive on their first possession, a drive that ended when he drilled a 32-yard scoring pass to Jayden Petit. Two minutes later, FBA recovered a botched snap by the Roughriders, and Crossan threw for another score.

2. With there being only a little suspense in this one Friday, the Lions are looking forward to games that will be closer later on this season. “We are not yet where we need to be,” Sparacio said. “We’ve got to reach our full potential. We talk about that a lot in practice. We’ve got high expectations for these men, and I think they can reach it.”

3. With plenty of points on the scoreboard, the Lions had to stay tough mentally when the Rough Riders got to within 12 points. “It was tough. We had to clean some things up because we got sloppy,” Sparacio said. “But these kids are only kids; sometimes you got a little ahead and then you play catch-up. But we rebounded and finished strong.”

− Thomas Corwin

CSN 44, SFCA 0

Bobby McNamara caught a touchdown pass and ran for another as host Community School of Naples (2-0) blanked SFCA (1-2).

Cole Austin threw for two touchdown passes for CSN, which also scored off a blocked punt. The Seahawks led 23-0 at halftime.

SFCA Takeaways

1. The King’s held CSN to a field goal after the Seahawks held the ball for 8:34 on their first drive of the game but needed their offense to respond and it didn’t.

2. Quarterback Eli Moore has a great arm but needed a little more touch and needed to put a little more air under his throws to complete some long passes.

3. Coach Roy Stabler said his team has to avoid the personal foul penalties and do a better job of dealing with adversity, whether it’s officials’ calls, turnovers or mental mistakes. “As a team, we have to fight through things like that,” he said. “We only can control our play on the field.

CSN Takeaways

1. The Seahawks showed great timing in their passing game. It also opened up the running game after SFCA stopped it early.

2. The Seahawks have just seven seniors but coach Michael Stannard said his sophomores and juniors take their sport seriously and do a good job of working on the details.

3. Stannard said the trip the players took to Ireland helped them come together as a team. “Things were different, a time change, staying hydrated,” he said. “It was dealing with a little adversity but I think it has helped our cohesion.”

− Craig Handel

Cape Coral 13, Bonita Springs 7 (OT)

Cape Coral's offense scored early on a 60-yard touchdown run by Kalonji Hamilton. The Bullsharks tied the game with a pick-six.

With the game tied, both defenses went to work as the game remained scoreless for the next three quarters.

Bonita had the ball first in overtime. Chace Garcia and Gavin Price had run the ball all night, but the Seahawks were ready and stopped the Bullsharks on the 1.

The Seahawks' Darrion Jones sealed the win for his team with a 25-yard touchdown catch from Isaac Harvin.

Early mistakes and penalties plagued the Seahawks in the beginning. “Until we get a little mental discipline, we can’t figure it out, and that starts at practice,” Cape Coral coach Larry Gary said.

−Mario Cordero

Lemon Bay 42, Gateway 10

ENGLEWOOD - Lorenzo Mauceri rushed for 110 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Lemon Bay High School football team cruised to a 42-10 victory over Gateway at Veterans Stadium on Friday.

Playing against a team that had only allowed 28 points in its first two games, the Manta Rays scored touchdowns on its first five possessions to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Things started okay for the Eagles, who took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards on six plays, with quarterback Ty Williams going 5 for 5 through the air and hitting Preston Ellis for an 18-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 Gateway lead.

That was about as good as it got for Gateway as Lemon Bay took control from there. Mauceri ran it in from the four to tie the game at 7, and after a Kaden Keir interception, Taron Sanders cashed it in with a 10-yard scoring run to make it 13-7 after the missed PAT.

Joe Scott added another touchdown in the closing seconds of the first quarter to make it 21-7 after the two-point conversion. Landon Spanninger added a 13-yard touchdown run and Mauceri threw a 57-yard scoring strike to Scott to make it 35-7 midway through the second quarter.

Gateway (0-3) got an Aiden Morgan field goal and an interception at the end of the half to stave off the running clock. Clayton Donahue scored early in the third quarter for Lemon Bay to conclude the scoring as it emptied its bench and put the car in cruise control in the second half.

Williams had 210 yards passing for Gateway, with a touchdown and an interception.

Gateway Takeaways

1. They seem to have finally found an identity on offense. After struggling on offense in its first two games, the Eagles were able to use short slant passes to confuse the Manta Rays at times, especially on their first possession when they cruised down the field and scored. "We found a lot of things we did well on offense. We were playing with a few things and found the identity we wanted," Gateway coach Cullen O'Brien said.

2. The defense was found wanting against a quality offense in Lemon Bay. It seemed on every play the Manta Rays were blowing the Eagles 5 yards off the line of scrimmage. This is still a younger, smaller team, O'Brien said, playing against a strong, tough team. "We have some things we have to clean up defensively. There was a lot of miscommunication up front and they had us out-leveraged and outnumbered," O'Brien said.

3. Gateway deserves credit for their toughness in not allowing the game to go to a running clock. Yes, Lemon Bay put in its second stringers in the second half, but they did play the entire 48 minutes and got an idea where they stand against the area's better teams. The Eagles will have two weeks to prepare for its home game with North Port, fresh off its first win in almost two years.

Cardinal Mooney 37, ECS 17

SARASOTA - Michael Valentino ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as Cardinal Mooney used a big third quarter to pull away for a 37-17 victory over Evangelical Christian Friday night.

The Cougars senior quarterback threw a 21-yard TD pass to Bo O'Daniel on Mooney's first possession for a quick 7-0 lead, but the offense stalled after that and the Sentinels cut the deficit to 7-3 with a 31-yard field goal from Davidson Voltaire early in the second period.

ECS moved the ball into Cougars territory late in the first half when quarterback Tanner Helton was hit as he threw and the ball was intercepted by Bryce Fulda. The Cougars had just enough time to move into position for a 21-yard field goal by Nino Schuetz to make it 10-3 at the half.

Carson Beach got loose on a 71-yard run to the 2-yard line on the Cougars' first possession of the second half that set up a 2-yard dive by Valentino to give Mooney a 17-3 lead. Valentino also threw a 1-yard TD pass to Teddy Foster after Mason Jordan blocked a punt and the Cougars took over at the 15-yard line. Beach added a 2-yard scoring run to make it 30-3 at the end of the third quarter.

Helton threw two touchdown passes to Seven Bullock in the fourth quarter for the Sentinels.

ECS Takeaways

1. Sentinels coach Mack Mitchell was pleased with his team's effort, especially in the first half.

"We knew they were the more experienced program and I think that coming out in the third quarter, they made some adjustments," Mitchell said. "We didn't capitalize on some of our adjustments and they did run away with that quarter. I did like the way we came back in the fourth quarter and started executing better."

2. The running game woes were not unexpected as ECS is dealing with some injuries at the moment. "It's a tough battle," Mitchell said. "Our starting running back LJ Blackwell was on the sidelines tonight. We thought he was going to come back but he's still a little banged up."

Jamarion McElroy got the bulk of the carries for the Sentinels but managed only 17 yards on 11 carries.

3. ECS dropped to 2-1 on the year with a game against the IMG Academy White team up next. "I think this game was a great game for evaluation purposes," Mitchell said. "We didn't conquer all the situations. We knew that it was going to be a tough game and I'm just proud of the way the guys finished the game. We finished strong and hopefully, we will continue to grow as a program."

−Bruce Robins

Port Charlotte 38, Gulf Coast 0

PORT CHARLOTTE – Ike Perry celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday night, but his loved ones will be hard-pressed to top the gift he gave himself in an emphatic win for the Port Charlotte High football team against visiting Gulf Coast.

Starting in place of injured star running back Edd Guerrier, the junior running back needed just 11 rushes to reel off 132 yards and three first-half touchdowns that helped the Pirates (2-1) put a running clock on the Sharks (2-1) in a 38-0 win at new-look Pirate’s Cove.

“Hearing the information that (Guerrier) was out, prayers to him, but I knew this was a big opportunity to step up my game, show them what I’ve got and take the win like we did,” Perry said. “I felt like I had something to prove tonight. It gave me a little bit of an extra edge out there.”

Facing a 3rd and 9 on the first offensive series of the game, Pirates receiver Justice Becceril caught a short pass from Eli Manley near the sideline, made a man miss and outran the rest of the Sharks’ defense for a 58-yard score.

The ensuing three Pirates drives would end in similar fashion, including: a 2-yard touchdown run by Perry, a 3-yard touchdown run by Manley and a 70-yard touchdown run by Perry as they took a 28-0 lead with 9:18 remaining in the second quarter.

In the meantime, Gulf Coast threw an interception (setting up the Pirates with prime field position) and crossed midfield just once in the first half – punting on four straight drives after the opening INT.

By that time, there was no coming back for Gulf Coast.

The Sharks’ offense struggled to find room to run against an aggressive defensive front and hardly tried to take their offense to the air.

Eventually, Port Charlotte scored one last touchdown – an 11-yarder from Perry – in the closing minute of the first half to go up, 35-0, and enact a running clock for the entire second half.

Gulf Coast Takeaways

1. The Sharks struggled to move the ball all night. Gulf Coast’s longest gains of the night were for 16 and 15 yards, but no other plays went for 10 yards or more as they finished with 87 total yards.

2 . The offense was further hampered by an injury to senior athlete Peyton Hale, who exited the game with 3-plus minutes to play in the first half.

3. It’s hard to call this anything but a letdown for Gulf Coast. After opening 2-0 with a couple of hard-nosed wins, the Sharks fell flat early in Friday night’s loss and didn’t recover.

−Vinne Portell

Gateway Charter 45, Trinity Prep 0

Junior quarterback Juan Ibarra helped lead the Griffins to their first win of the season, rushing for 41 yards and throwing for 182 yards with four touchdowns.

“It was great to get our first win of the season with our new field fully completed,” said Gateway Charter coach Benjamin Daley. “Even though we had a good night, there were way too many penalties and definitely a lot of room for improvement.”

Senior receiver Justin Campbell added 77 yards receiving and three touchdowns, while senior teammate Najeh White chipped in with two TDs and 155 all-purpose yards.

Next up for Gateway Charter is a non-district matchup against LaBelle.

“We are looking forward to LaBelle next Friday,” said Coach Daley, who played for the Cowboys 15 years ago.

LaBelle 26, Neumann 14

The 2-1 Cowboys handed the visiting Celtics (2-1) their first loss of the young season.

Senior Isaac Santamaria scored three touchdowns and Darian Robinson added one in the victory.

Oasis 25, Canterbury 18

Parker Smith, Fred Harley, and Johnathon Perez had rushing touchdowns for the Sharks (3-0). Ryan Rosado booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 18 before Perez's winning score. The defense was led by Jacob Hall with two sacks.

Cougars quarterback Austan Cristiaan threw two touchdown passes – one to Griffin Curran and a 60-yarder to Brenden Daller - in the loss. Canterbury’s other score came on an electric 90-yard kickoff return by Joe De La Nuez. The Cougars fell to 1-2 Cougars.

American Heritage (Delray Beach) 41, Aubrey Rogers 6

Aubrey Rogers fell to 0-3 on the season after Friday’s loss to the Stallions. The Patriots’ lone score came on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Ardezzone to Romeo Sararo. The extra-point attempt was blocked.

Other Scores

Bartow 24, Golden Gate 13

Lake Gibson 26, Lehigh 20

Monsignor Pace 41, Lely 6

Lake Brantley 61, Palmetto Ridge 26

