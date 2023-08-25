Football Week 1 results: Verot plunders Port Charlotte, Oasis, Island Coast cruise to wins

A roundup of Week 1 Southwest Florida high school football games from Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25.

Bishop Verot 56, Port Charlotte 21

In a showdown of teams with state title aspirations Thursday night, it was Bishop Verot who looked more than ready to fight for the crown.

The Vikings, which reached the Class 2S state semifinals last season, piled up 571 yards of offense on the Pirates, considered a top team in Class 3S, and could have scored on every possession as they did more to stop themselves in the early going than Port Charlotte

“We were preparing all offseason for this game,” Vikings quarterback Carter Smith said. “This was kind of one of the ones we had highlighted and I mean, obviously, the scoreboard showed and it means a lot, it definitely kind of, to get the first one out of the way it kind of eases it, you know, for us for the rest of the season. So I'm excited to see what we can do next.”

Carter Smith, the quarterback for the Bishop Verot football team evades a defender for Port Charlotte during the first football game of the season at Bishop Verot on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Bishop Verot routed Port Charlotte.

After going up 14-0 in the first quarter on Smith touchdown passes of 52 yards to Ryan Gadson and 22 yards to Tookie Watts, Bishop Verot missed a field goal and the back-to-back lost fumbles led to both Port Charlotte scoring drives.

Tied 14-all in the second quarter, the Vikings offense got back on track as Smith hit Matthew Turner on a slant for a 28-yard score and after Micah Anderson recovered a Pirates fumble on the 13-yard line, Mcrae Thompson scored 2 plays later from 8 yards out to make it 28-14 with 5:39 left in the second quarter.

Bishop Verot ended the half as Smith hit Turner on a slant again with :9.8 left on the clock to make it 34-14 at the half.

The Vikings actually almost scored again as a Port Charlotte heave at the buzzer was intercepted by Leroy Roker, his second of the game, and returned for a touchdown at the horn but it was nullified by an illegal block on the return.

Ryan Gadson # 3 of Bishop Verot football team reacts during after scoring a touchdown against Port Charlotte during the first football game of the season at Bishop Verot on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Bishop Verot routed Port Charlotte.

After forcing the Pirates to punt to start the second half, Smith dumped a screen to Roker on third-and-8 and he followed his blockers for a 70-yard score. A Deshon Jenkins 27-yard TD run and a two-point pass to Turner started the running clock as the Vikings were up 49-14 with 3:40 to go in the third quarter. The reserves took over from there as Vikings backup QB Mason Zehnder added an 11-yard TD run and Port Charlotte punched in a score late.

“We got to learn to put it away,” Vikings coach Richie Rode said. “We were up 14-0 with a chance, miss a field goal, then get the ball back, then fumble, and the next thing you know it's 141-4 and that's a dangerous against a team like that. We're lucky it didn't spiral out of control. … You got to settle yourself down and realize it's a long game and they did that and I think our coaches did a great job with that and the leaders of the team did a great job of that. Of course, it’s game one but you got to correct those things so they don't bite you later, but proud of the way they finished for sure, proud of the way they came out second half, got to stop, got a score. That's important. They didn't let them back in.”

Bishop Verot takeaways

1. The Vikings quarterback has not been shy in saying he wanted to own every Lee County passing record and the junior showed Thursday night that may not be a far-fetched goal. Smith threw for 336 yards on 15-of-22 passing with five touchdowns and also ran the ball 12 times for 84 yards. His passing on slants was deadly as four of his TD came on the route. His favorite target was Turner who caught six passes for 101 yards and two scores and caught the two-point conversion to start the running clock.

“The game is slowing down for him,” Rode said. “He's an incredible natural talent. But the best thing about him is he's so coachable. He always looks to get better. He's not your big-time showboat. He's just a great kid who's looking to get better, and the sky's the limit with him and I'm glad he's on our side.

2. Welcome to Bishop Verot, Leroy Roker. The senior transfer who spent the last two seasons at Canterbury looks like he will fit in nicely on both sides of the ball for the Vikings. He had two interceptions in the first half playing deep safety, and took a screen pass, found his blockers, and scampered 70 yards as Bishop Verot scored on its first possession of the second half.

Leroy Roker #10 of the of Bishop Verot football reacts with fans after a touchdown against Port Charlotte during the first football game of the season at Bishop Verot on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Bishop Verot routed Port Charlotte.

“It means a lot to me, you know, and the guys they're very supportive and they all picked me up after so it's just a great feeling,” Roker said.

3. It’s no secret the Bishop Verot defense could match its offense last season as the Vikings when many a game in a shootout. Friday night may have proven that has changed. The Pirates could mount little on Bishop Verot, committing four turnovers – 2 interceptions and 2 fumbles lost – and twice turned the ball over on downs in the first half.

Ryan Peterson #71 the of Bishop Verot football reacts after a big stop on fourth down against Port Charlotte during the first football game of the season at Bishop Verot on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Bishop Verot routed Port Charlotte.

“To see our defense man, they've had a chip, we knew it'd be better, we knew we'd be more athletic, we loved our pieces, we thought we had a great offseason, hadn't been tested yet, but behind the scenes, we really thought we would love the outcome," Rode said. "And to start off against an offense like that, I mean, they’re going to be so good, that team is going to put up points like they did last year. And to see them play really hard the way they did, and with a lot of depth that we rotated in. It felt really good.”

Some defensive standouts were Micah Anderson, Parker Turner, Jack Janeway, Ryan Gadson, plus Rode pointed out his entire defensive line. “We’re undersized and they just play with heart. They played with motor it's hot out it's nasty out those guys are big and physical. And they just played hard. A lot of heart.”

— Ed Reed

Island Coast 40, Bonita Springs 0

First-year head coach Tyran Jones picked up his first regular-season win in style after Thursday’s shutout win over Bonita Springs. The Gators were efficient on offense with plenty of players getting involved, and on defense they never gave the Bull Sharks a chance to get any rhythm.

Island Coast wasted no time getting things going, with Pierre Holmes taking the opening kickoff over 95 yards for a touchdown. The Gators have a lot of weapons on offense. Rex Elliot went 9-of-16 in the win, passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Island Coast could not be stopped. Bonita Springs struggled to make open-field tackles, which Gervaris Leapheart and Christian Henderson took advantage of. The duo combined for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and had no issues moving the sticks.

The Gators defense contained the ground-and-pound Bullsharks well, holding them to just two rushes that picked up more than 10 yards.

Island Coast takeaways

1. The Gators have weapons. Four different players found the end zone in the win, and even more contributed to big gains. “It shows the potential of what Island Coast can be,” Jones said. “We want to finally hit that peak of what we can be. That’s what we want to do, hit that peak every week and never be comfortable.”

2. Rex Elliot has the tools to lead a deadly offense. Elliot showed great awareness and fluidity in the pocket, and had no issue slinging the ball on the run. His ability to set receivers up for big gains was on full display and will be integral to the Gator’s balanced attack. “He threw four interceptions last week, he didn’t have one tonight,” Jones said. That’s great for him, that’s big.”

3. The defense is stout. A Rich Dombroski-coached offense will always demand discipline from opposing defenses, and tonight was no exception. The Bull Sharks tried to wear out the Gators early, and aside from a few miscues, the Gators were rock solid. “We’re building on that discipline,” Jones said. “We didn’t stop the run at all last year, and we didn’t stop the run last week. But the emphasis this week was just stopping the run.”

Bonita Springs takeaways

1. The Bull Sharks need to get healthy. Dombroski tried eight different rushers after Riley Deremer re-aggravated his hamstring injury in the first quarter. Other than Tahj Van Hoose, Bonita Springs was missing the pieces necessary for their preferred style of offense. “We’re decimated by injuries right now,” Dombroski said. “It’s a coach's worst nightmare going into the season. We’ve got to overcome it, it is what it is. It’s part of the game, we’ll find a way.”

2. Most of the mistakes are fixable. For Bonita Springs, things like lining up correctly, making open-field tackles, and being on the same page as the play callers were all issues. Luckily for the Bull Sharks, those are all things that can be improved on in practice. Dombroski expects those little mistakes to become fewer and farther between as the season goes on.

3. Anthony Larkin brings experience to the defense. Larkin put himself in the right places at the right times and found a way to stop a few Gators plays before they got out of hand. The senior has plenty of experience and will be an important part of a Bonita Springs defense that has to make up for what the offense is lacking.

— Nick Wilson

Oasis 38, Gateway Charter 0

It was total domination for Oasis Thursday night.

The Sharks erupted for 21 first-quarter points and cruised to a 38-0 victory over host Gateway Charter.

"Going 1-0 every week is the goal," Oasis coach Jason Grain said. "Gateway Charter is a good program. They won their side of the conference last year and we knew it was going to be tough.

"They did some things we saw on film and our guys were ready for them. I'm proud of them."

Oasis takeaways

1. The Sharks displayed some explosiveness in their season opener, especially from wide receiver Gavin Wittmer and running back Fred Harley.

Wittmer snagged a short pass over the middle from quarterback Parker Smith and the 6-foot-2, 170-pound sophomore bolted through the Griffins secondary for a 74-yard touchdown to give Oasis a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter. Harvey made it a 35-0 game late in the first half on an 82-yard scamper up the right sideline. He took the hand-off from Smith, got to the edge thanks to some nice blocking and was off to the races. Harley finished with 171 yards on just nine carries.

"Those are two guys I wanted to get going," Grain said. "Gavin, we don't have a lot of guys who look like him. It was time for him to make a big play and he did. I was happy for him to be a pivotal part of the game.

"And I just had a feeling Fred was going to do something and he did. He looked really good."

2. Smith, who was 7 of 9 for 169 yards and three touchdowns, put some really nice touch on his first two scoring strikes. Both were arching lobs to the back corner of the end zone. The first, on a 4th-and-15, was a 29-yard pass to Tommy Murphy. The second came on the ensuing series, one play after Gateway fumbled on its first play from scrimmage. It was an identical throw to the other corner, resulting in a 28-yard touchdown to Wittmer. Murphy added a gorgeous one-handed score in the second quarter, grabbing the ball after it was deflected by a Gateway defender.

3. The Oasis defense had three sacks and held Gateway to 67 yards of total offense. It was a complete team win with special teams also playing well. Sharks kicker Ryan Rosado was 5-for-5 on extra points and added a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter. Oasis even had a blocked punt in the fourth quarter.

"I'm the special teams coach, so, when the head coach coaches special teams, gosh darn it; they better be good," Grain said. "It was great and I thought we were great in all three phases. We have great players and the assistant coaches really did a great job of coaching the guys up."

Gateway Charter takeaways

1. For the Griffins, there's only one way to go, and that's up. "Back to the drawing board," Gateway coach Ben Daley said. "Good thing it happened early. We've just got to come back and fight."

2. The Griffins lost 12 starters from last year's team, including each offensive line starter, but Daley won't use that as an excuse. "We still have some leaders on the team and this was a good gut check to start the season," Daley said. "(Oasis) just wanted it more and we made too many mistakes. I don't know how many penalties, but blown coverages on defense, missed tackles on defense. It was just across the board. We have a lot to work on."

3. The Griffins will look to get back in the win column in Week 2 against a rebuilding St. John Neumann squad.

— Ron Clements

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Southwest Florida Week 1 high school football roundup with photo and video