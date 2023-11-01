Football: Vote for the Varsity 845 players of the week (Oct. 26-28)

Online voting for the Varsity 845 football player of the week is now open. Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and vote as often as you like until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 (no computer bot voting, please).

Nominations are pulled from reports to Varsity 845 and other sources. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible. One player per school is permitted during each week.

This week's contest is split between 11-man and 8-man football - you can vote in both contests each time you visit.

The winner will be announced via X / Twitter @Varsity845. Previous winners can now be eligible now that the postseason has begun.

Eleven-man football

(all candidates listed alphabetically)

Johnny Accardo, Warwick

He rushed for touchdowns of 15, 1 and 5 yards and picked off a late pass to secure a 19-16 win over Washingtonville on Saturday, putting the Wildcats into the playoffs.

Marek Arbogast, James I. O’Neill

The senior established the state record for career receiving yardage (3,427) with 256 more in the Raiders’ 36-0 win over Liberty on Thursday.

Chris Bartolone, Wallkill

He completed three touchdown passes for the Panthers in their 42-20 setback to Goshen on Friday.

Liam Benzinger, Burke Catholic

He was credited with three touchdowns and two conversion runs for 22 points as the Eagles topped Roosevelt 23-13 on Saturday.

Plexico Brooks, Pine Bush

Brooks had 19 rushes for 226 yards and two touchdowns as the Bushmen nearly doubled up Kingston 35-19 on Friday.

Sean Davis, Washingtonville

He had 23 carries for 192 yards and scored on a 12-yard run as the Wizards fell to Warwick 19-16 on Saturday.

Josh Thibodeau, Minisink Valley

He had a hand in four touchdowns as the Warriors downed Monticello 39-6 on Friday. Thibodeau rushed 16 times for 100 yards and three scores. He had a 25-yard interception return for another score.

Tyler Vanderpool, Cornwall

Another monster night. He had 18 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns as the Dragons rolled past Our Lady of Lourdes 50-22 on Friday.

Damon Weishaupt, Saugerties

He threw for 103 yards and four touchdowns to lift the Sawyers past Beacon 27-6 on Friday.

Eight-man football

Griffin Alterio, Onteora

By land or air, Alterio had 17 carries for 65 yards and eight receptions for 79 and a score, and tacked on 15 total tackles in Onteora’s 24-22 playoff setback to Pine Plains.

Nick Storms, Fallsburg

He completed 14 of 22 throws for 195 yards, throwing and passing for scores as the Comets nipped Tri-Valley 38-32 in a playoff win.

Jacob Wright, Ellenville

He rushed for 132 yards, three touchdowns and four conversion runs – for 14 points – as the Blue Devils beat Rondout Valley 32-20 on Friday.

