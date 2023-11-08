Football: Vote for the Varsity 845 player of the week (Nov. 1-4)

Online voting for the Varsity 845 football player of the week is now open. Go to RecordOnline.com/sports and vote as often as you like until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 (no computer bot voting, please).

Nominations are pulled from reports to Varsity 845 and other sources. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible. One player per school is permitted during each week.

This week's contest is combined between 11-man and 8-man football.

Once again, the candidates list is small because too many games were not reported as required.

The winner will be announced via X / Twitter @Varsity845. Previous winners can now be eligible now that the postseason has begun.

Eleven- and Eight-man football

(all candidates listed alphabetically)

Sean Davis, Washingtonville

He had a hand in five touchdowns for the Wizards, rushing for four and catching another, in a 42-22 win over Goshen on Wednesday. Davis set the school records for 2,018 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.

Marlboro's Ryan Durling gains some yardage during Friday's game versus Rondout Valley on October 14, 2022.

Ryan Durling, Marlboro

He rushed for 175 yards and two touchowns as the Dukes blanked Saugerties 20-0 on Friday.

Michael Franco, Chester

He rushed for a score and caught a conversion pass as the Hambletonians beat Roosevelt 28-19 on Friday.

James Joyce, Valley Central

His fourth-quarter field goal lifted the Vikings past O’Neill 23-21 on Friday.

Reese Rotella, Onteora

He completed 19 of 31 passes for 271 yards and had nine rushes for 50, passing for two scores and running for one in a 40-20 win over Tri-Valley.

Cornwall's Tyler Vanderpool takes a handoff from Jaiden Laureano during the Section 9 Class A semifinal football game in Beacon, NY on Friday, November 3, 2023. Cornwall defeated Warwick 46-6. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE TIMES HERALD-RECORD

Tyler Vanderpool, Cornwall

He rushed 43 times for 320 yards, scoring four times, as the Dragons beat Warwick 46-6 on Friday.

Newburgh Free Academy vs. Minisink Valley on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Tajir Walker, Newburgh

He had 18 carries for 94 yards and two scores as Newburgh beat Monroe-Woodbury 35-2 on Friday.

