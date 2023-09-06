Football: Vote for the Varsity 845 player of the week (Sept. 1-3)

Online polling is open for the Varsity 845 football player of the week for Sept. 1-3.

Nominations are pulled from reports to Varsity 845. Players from Orange, Ulster and Sullivan counties are eligible. One player per school is permitted each week.

Go to RecordOnlinecom/sports and click on the Varsity 845 football player of the week. Vote as often as you like (please, no computer bot voting) until 6 p.m. on Friday. The winner will be announced via X/Twitter @Varsity845.

Player nominees

(listed alphabetically)

Chris Bartolone, Wallkill

A year ago, Bartolone twice threw for five touchdowns. He did one better on Saturday as the Panthers beat New Paltz 44-6.

Miles Brooks, Marlboro

He completed seven of 10 throws for 150 yards and one score as the Dukes beat Saugerties 21-14. Brooks added 40 rushing yards and one score.

Nate Coulanges, Monroe-Woodbury

He posted 16 carries for 121 yards, rumbling for a 63-yard scoring run, in the Crusaders’ 25-15 setback to North Rockland.

Sean Davis, Washingtonville

Lengthy runs of 97 and 63 yards led to a 254-yard night, on just nine carries. The Wizards blanked Poughkeepsie 35-0.

Jake Rooney, Warwick

The senior posted 11 tackles as the Wildcats toppled Binghamton 27-16.

Anthony Theodore, Port Jervis

The junior scored on touchdown runs or 23 and 25 yards in a 48-18 win over Monticello. He finished with 111 yards on eight carries.

Port's Anthony Theodore drives up field during the Section 9 class B football championship football game at James I O'Neill High School in Highland Falls, NY on Friday, November 11, 2022. Port Jervis defeated New Paltz 34-7.

Jashon Thomas, Newburgh

The senior made three catches for 108 yards and one score and tacked on two sacks as the Goldbacks beat New Rochelle 28-6.

Tyler Vanderpool, Cornwall

He posted three touchdowns, 20 carries and 260 yards as the Dragons beat Colonie 49-33.

