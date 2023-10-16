Football: Vote now for lohud Week 6 Player of the Week!

After an exciting week on the gridiron, let's take a look at some highlight individuals from Westchester, Rockland and Putnam.

Last week, Yorktown defensive tackle Matt Cicinelli was voted lohud Player of the Week.

We would like you, the reader, to survey our Player of the Week finalists and cast your vote. The players' credentials are listed above the fan poll — which will be live until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced on social media accounts on Tuesday night.

Let's meet the candidates. If the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, you may vote by clicking here.

Joe Crupi, Harrison

He had more production in just one half of football than most players would in an entire game. Crupi caught six passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran the ball two times for 42 rushing yards and a touchdown. He played in the first two quarters and accounted for half of the Huskies' touchdowns in their 42-0 win over Horace Greeley.

Will Currid, Stepinac

He completed 11 of 17 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns, playing mostly in the first half alone. Currid also became the program's all-time leader in passing touchdowns during the 42-0 win over Kellenberg, and now has 58 career passing touchdowns.

Cole Denson, Rye Country Day

The Duke-bound standout was everywhere in the Wildcats' 30-0 win over Hopkins. He ran for 233 yards on 21 carries. He also added 32 receiving yards and accounted for every touchdown in his four-touchdown outing.

Joey Gaston, Iona Prep

The Gaels' quarterback was cool in the pocket, and showed great poise and decision-making in a back-and-forth shootout 46-35 marquee win over Cardinal Hayes. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 106 yards and two more touchdowns on just 10 carries.

Alex Gecaj, Putnam Valley

The standout lineman made eight tackles, including two for a loss, in the Tigers' 26-7 win over Croton-Harmon. Gecaj also made two fumble recoveries, and returned one of them for a 65-yard scoop-and-score touchdown to start the game.

Henry Mackie, Mamaroneck

He played a crucial role on both sides of the ball in the Tigers' 28-13 homecoming win over John Jay-East Fishkill. Mackie helped out a defense that limited the Patriots' high-powered offense to just seven points, until they scored a last-second touchdown before the final whistle. He also completed 8 of 10 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Mackie also ran for two more touchdowns on the ground.

Nick Massaregli, Pelham

Massaregli enjoyed a massive day offensively for the Pelicans, helping them secure their first win of the season in a dominant 34-7 showing against Clarkstown North. Massaregli piled up 180 yards of total offense and scored three touchdowns in the winning effort.

Dagan McLaughlin, Pearl River

The Pirates' senior defensive back helped Pearl River achieve its first win over Byram Hills since 2016, with a lockdown performance. McLaughlin racked up 12 tackles, broke up two passes and made two interceptions as the Pirates went on to win 21-6.

A.J. Miller, Rye

The Garnets' standout quarterback tormented previously undefeated Ardsley all game long, as Rye handed the Panthers their first loss of the season in a lopsided 42-14 victory. Miller was at the center of it all, completing 19 of 28 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with seven different receivers and even added a rushing touchdown to top off his big day.

Aidan Schultz, Eastchester

It was another big all-around performance for the senior quarterback and linebacker. Schultz completed 12 of 17 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. He also called his own number and ran in two touchdowns. Defensively, he had five tackles and one interception in a 40-21 win over Clarkstown South.

Erik Stubblefield, Haldane

He was a defensive machine in the Blue Devils' marquee 15-6 win over Valhalla. He delivered 12 tackles and one sack. He also recorded an interception from the linebacker spot.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Football: Vote now for lohud Week 6 Player of the Week!