Football: Vote now for the final lohud Football Player of the Week of 2023

After an action-packed championship weekend, meet the standouts that had big weeks on the gridiron for their respective teams.

Last week, Bronxville's Brian Formato was voted lohud Football Player of the Week.

We would like you, the reader, to survey our Player of the Week finalists and cast your vote. The players' credentials are listed above the fan poll, which will be live until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will be announced on lohud social media accounts on Tuesday night. This will be the final Player of the Week poll for the season.

Let's meet the candidates. If the poll at the bottom of the page doesn't load, you may vote by clicking here.

Cole Denson, Rye Country Day

Denson's last dance before heading to Duke was a good one. He racked up 203 rushing yards on 21 carries, and finished with 223 total yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats' 38-6 victory over Poly Prep to capture their second MIFL championship in the last five years. Denson also had a two-point conversion and forced a fumble on defense.

Joey Gaston, Iona Prep

The dual-threat quarterback enjoyed another impact performance, as he helped the Gaels get back to the CHSFL championship game. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 118 yards and a passing touchdown. He also ran the ball 14 times for 87 yards and three more touchdowns in their 35-13 semifinal win over Monsignor Farrell.

Evan Giachinta, Haldane

The senior standout had another monster performance in the Class D championship game, and got to enjoy a victory on top of his individual effort. Giachinta finished with 202 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in their 27-21 win over rival Tuckahoe.

Chris Iuliano, Rye

A menace on the ground, especially in the Wildcat formation, Iuliano piled up 226 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, as the Garnets knocked off two-time defending Section 1 Class B champion Pleasantville in their 35-21 finals victory.

Mason Kelly, Somers

He took on a heavy workload and responded in a title-game where Harrison pushed the Tuskers all throughout. The Somers running back was a key ingredient in the section title repeat. Kelly had the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and finished with 150 yards and four rushing touchdowns in the 33-27 Section 1 Class AA finals win.

Davis Patterson, Bronxville

He was scrappy on the ground and came up with the key yardage and plays in a game that was limiting in offense. Patterson had 90 yards and a key touchdown on 20 carries, which ended up being the decisive score and insurance play, to secure the Broncos' 13-7 Section 1 Class C title win against defending champ and undefeated Westlake.

Tristan Werlau, Carmel

A dynamic weapon in the Rams' 49-34 win over rival Arlington to secure the Section 1 Class AA title three-peat, Werlau racked up nearly 300 all-purpose yards. He had one kick return touchdown and had another lengthy return that was taken to the 4-yard line. He also finished with 165 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 24 carries.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Football: Vote now for lohud Football Player of the Week