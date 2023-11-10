FOOTBALL: Verdigris meets Berryhill for 12th time in 12 years to open the playoffs

Nov. 9—Verdigris opens its sixth-consecutive appearance in the Class 3A playoffs against a familiar opponent.

The Cardinals are meeting No. 6 Berryhill for the 12th time in 12 years in what will be the third postseason matchup during that span. Verdigris won the previous two playoff battles, including a 28-0 first-round victory last season.

In all, the Cardinals have won four of the past five meetings, and they will hope to continue that momentum to win at least one playoff game for a fifth year in a row. The winner advances to play Nov. 17 against the winner of No. 2 Heritage Hall versus North Rock Creek.

Verdigris started the season 0-3 but won five of its last seven, including three straight to finish 5-5 and earn a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs (6-3) are riding a five-game winning streak in which they've outscored opponents by an average score of 46.4-16.6

However, the Cardinals boast a defense that surrendered 20.5 points per game this season, including only 14.4 PPG during district play. Since giving up 35 points to Cascia Hall on Oct. 12, Verdigris has outscored opponents 90-34.

Furthermore, the Cardinals have 12 interceptions this season — including four apiece from Tyler Willis and Austin Boren — while also recovering nine fumbles for a total of 21 turnovers.

They have notched 21 sacks and 82 tackles for loss while allowing only 98.3 yards rushing per game. Will Rogers leads the team with six sacks.

That could prove to be a major issue for the Berryhill offense, which relies heavily on its running game.

The Chiefs average 217 yards per game on the ground and 6.2 yards per carry, having not rushed for under 218 yards since being held to 67 yards in a 49-13 loss to No. 1 Lincoln Christian on Sept. 22. One week after that loss, they shredded the Muldrow defense for 349 yards rushing and six touchdowns at 7.9 YPC.

Berryhill has also scored at least four rushing touchdowns in each of its past six games.

Leading the charge is Dalton Barrington, who has 1,130 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on 157 carries (125.6 YPG). Quarterback Connor Payne has some speed as well, picking up 450 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 98 carries in addition to his 1,527 yards and 13 scores through the air with a 68% completion rate.

Barrington is Payne's favorite target, catching 35 passes for 460 yards and four touchdowns.

If the Cardinals can slow down Barrington and Payne, it will be up to the likes of Boren, Willis and Ty McKnight to take advantage on the offensive side with opportunistic scores.

Boren has thrown for 1,284 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and Willis is among the top receivers in the state with 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns on 86 receptions while also rushing for 339 yards and four scores on 65 carries.

Elsewhere, McKnight is a 1,000-yard rusher at 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns on 172 carries in addition to catching 33 passes for 334 yards and three scores.

The Chiefs have nine interceptions on the year and 14 total turnovers while also notching 13 sacks.

KEVIN'S PICK: Both teams are peaking at the right time, and Verdigris won't allow Berryhill to impose its will on the ground. However, the Chiefs hold a slight offensive advantage thanks to Payne, putting them in good position to take a thrilling defensive battle in what is becoming a great rivalry in Northeast Oklahoma ... BERRYHILL 21, Verdigris 14