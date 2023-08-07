The football used for Don Chandler's final point in the Packers' Super Bowl II win set to be auctioned

Kevin Eggers was presented an offer he couldn’t refuse. It was 1995 and the lifelong Chicago Bears fan was standing in his father-in-law’s basement in Beloit.

Whenever one of Dick Riese’s three daughters brought a friend home, they were always Bears fans.

It finally was time for Riese to convert one to his beloved Green Bay Packers.

He told Eggers if he switched his allegiance at that moment, he would pass down one of his prized possessions to him, a game-used football from Super Bowl II that came with an amazing story to match.

Eggers didn’t hesitate. He told Riese he was a Packers fan from that moment, and the deal was sealed when Riese took off the Reggie White jersey he was wearing and handed it to Eggers.

“I put it on,” said Eggers, who lives in Beloit. “There are pictures of me drunk with this jersey on, and that was the day I turned.”

Almost 30 years later, his conversion from navy blue and orange to green and gold will pay off handsomely, even more than the two Super Bowl wins Eggers has enjoyed as a Packers fan.

The Super Bowl II ball is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions in its Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction on Aug. 19-20.

The ball already has surpassed the $20,000 estimate with two weeks remaining, standing at $27,600.

Perhaps that figure, and whatever it ends up at when the final hammer comes down, shouldn’t be a surprise. Not only are game-used footballs from Super Bowl II scarce in the hobby, but this one comes with the provenance every collector loves.

Illinois man grabs a piece of Super Bowl II history

The story of the ball starts with John Jarman, a resident of Rockford, Illinois, who made his way on a charter bus to Miami to attend Super Bowl II on Jan. 14, 1968.

He went with intentions of returning home with some sort of souvenir, maybe even a football.

“When we got there, we had seats at the open end of the field, at the top of the stadium,” Jarman told the Rockford Morning Star after the game. “They were pretty good seats, but I couldn’t get a ball.”

Jarman recalled at the time that his friends went to take pictures at halftime and ended up mixing in with the band in the end zone. Jarman and his friends went to sit there for the third quarter.

The first chance for Jarman to get a ball came when Packers kicker Don Chandler hit a 31-yard field goal in the final minute of the third quarter, but the pigskin bounced back on the field after hitting some rocks that surrounded the pool housing “Flipper,” the former Miami Dolphins mascot.

No worries.

When Packers cornerback Herb Adderley returned an interception for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, it gave Jarman another opportunity after he realized the Packers were setting up for the extra point.

“I turned and ran back, tripped over a cable and fell in the mud, but I finally got up by the edge of the porpoise pool,” Jarman told the Morning Star. “The ball bounced up on the rocks, then right straight down in front of me in the mud. I jumped on the ball, and about 16 guys jumped on me.”

When Jarman finally got to his feet, a few fans offered him $39 for his new prize. Security guards ran over a few moments later and told him to get out of the area.

He said he put the ball under his suit coat and ran through the crowd to a bus outside the stadium. He didn’t get to see the rest of the game, but his new keepsake probably made it worth it.

It turned out to be the ball that accounted for both the Packers’ final point of the day in their 33-14 win over the Oakland Raiders and the last point of Chandler’s career.

Chandler, who was inducted into the Packers’ Hall of Fame in 1975 and selected as the punter on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s, retired after the season.

Jarman wasn’t sure what he was going to do with the ball at the time ― he was offered $100 for it when he returned home ― but he eventually had seven Packers autograph it, including Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis. A photo from the Morning Star showed Davis signing the ball with Jarman next to him.

Why Eggers is giving up the 'true piece of history'

Eggers isn’t certain who gave Riese the ball, just that it was something he treasured before he died in 2015. He was gifted it sometime during his 36½ years working for the Chrysler Corporation.

The signatures still are visible but faded, although that’s not what most bidders will care about.

After all, it’s not every day you see a game-used Super Bowl II ball up for grabs.

“You don’t see them ever, actually,” said Heritage consignment director Chris Nerat, a Marinette native who is considered to have one of the best personal Packers collections in the hobby. “It’s a true piece of history. It’s easily the most significant early Super Bowl game ball that has ever hit the auction block.

“It doesn’t just come with rock-solid provenance. It actually pinpoints the very play that the ball was used in. It is unbelievable. It is accompanied by the ticket stub of the original owner. It comes with period newspaper articles laying out how he obtained the ball. It’s amazing, and the bidding surely will reflect that.”

Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi, center, embraces kicker Don Chandler, left, who kicked four field goals, and quarterback Bart Starr after winning Super Bowl II against the Oakland Raiders in Miami. A ball used on Chandler's final extra point of the game is set to be auctioned Aug. 19-20.

The ball isn’t the only Packers memorabilia Eggers owns, a collection that includes an autographed picture of Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi he also received from Riese, but it’s by far the most valuable.

Eggers said he doesn’t need the money, so why sell it?

He has a few reasons.

The ball has been in his basement and doesn’t get viewed much. He doesn’t have many friends into football, and nobody seems to care.

More importantly, Eggers went through a “little scare” with cancer that made him see things differently. He thought leaving a nest egg behind for his children would be better than a ball.

“I guess I’m not that big of a collector, and I feel like somebody else probably will enjoy it more than I will,” Eggers said.

He was even more confident in that after showing the ball to Nerat for the first time.

“It reminded me of a little kid in a candy store,” Eggers said. “It was like, that’s the kind of person that needs this.”

