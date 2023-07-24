How football transfers T.T. Hill and Shavar Young are adjusting at Brentwood Academy

Oakland High transfer T.T. Hill took a short George MacIntyre pass in the flat and dashed up the sideline for a touchdown during the TSSAA-allowed first practice day in full pads Monday morning, showcasing the blistering speed he'll bring to Brentwood Academy's offense .

"This offense is going to be a lot of fun," Hill said after the Eagles' morning session.

Hill is one of three key transfers that Brentwood Academy has brought in, including Shavar Young of Knoxville Webb and Easton Jointer of South Warren in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Young flashed similar speed on a short slant route that he took to the end zone after MacIntyre hit him in stride.

"I think there's going to be a lot of us contributing in big ways," Young said. "We can't wait. I think the offense can do big things."

Brentwood Academy is coming off a 9-3 season in which it lost to Baylor in heartbreaking fashion, 44-39, in the Division II-AAA playoff semifinals. It also faces a tougher road this season as The Eagles move from the West Region to the East and face two-time DII-AA state champion Lipscomb Academy as well as Baylor, MBA, McCallie and Knoxville Catholic.

All three transfers are a welcomed sight for MacIntyre who guided a 2022 offense to 4,246 yards and 36.3 points per game.

"Those guys are an added plus," said MacIntyre, a 5-star QB ranked No. 2 in the nation at his position for the Class of 2025. "They're going to bring a lot to this offense and help us be more dynamic."

While the Eagles crossed the 4,000-yard threshold last season, the team threw for 200 yards per game. That could see a significant jump with Hill, who helped Oakland capture its third straight Class 6A state title last season.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Hill played at receiver and running back and caught 21 passes for 421 yards and three TDs as a sophomore. He also had 78 carries for 621 yards with nine rushing TDs. He finished with 1,278 all-purpose yards.

"Learning the plays at Brentwood Academy has been a little difficult," Hill said. "I'm coming from the Wing-T, a 1980s offense, to now running sort of an Air Raid now. So there's a lot of things going on now that I'm trying to pick up."

Hill said he wasn't happy at Oakland and never felt completely at home there. The junior, who has offers from Georgia Tech, Memphis, Miami (Ohio) and Vanderbilt, looked at ease around his new Brentwood Academy teammates, joking on the sideline with Young and MacIntyre.

"They're OK guys," Hill joked about MacIntyre and Young. "I'm kidding. Those guys are really good players and we've got great players all around this team."

Young had 40 receptions for 664 receiving yards and returned six punts for 176 yards and two touchdowns at Knox Webb last season. The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver has more than 20 offers from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, West Virginia, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida, South Carolina and others.

Young developed a friendship with MacIntyre during the high school basketball season and playing with the junior quarterback was a drawing card.

"We stayed in touch after the basketball season and became close friends," Young said. "It's made the transition here easier for me because it was kind of hard leaving my friends at Webb."

