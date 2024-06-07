Football transfer rumours: Van Dijk wanted in Saudi Arabia; Arsenal to rival Man Utd for Neves

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

The Saudi Public Investment Fund have added Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk to a list of summer transfer targets which also includes Manchester City duo Ederson and Bernardo Silva. (Rudy Galetti - Italy)

Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement over personal terms with Atalanta midfielder Ederson. (Sports Zone - France)

Conor Gallagher is in no rush to leave Chelsea and is prepared to reject interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur if he does not feel a move is right for his career. (The Guardian)

Barcelona sporting director Deco is dreaming of signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, who is a major target for Bayern Munich, in 2025. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)

Hansi Flick wants to keep Raphinha at Barcelona this summer but club officials are yet to decide on his future, with teams from Saudi Arabia keen to get a deal done. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manchester United have rejected a bid of €10m (£8.5m) for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Galatasaray. (Fotomac - Turkey)

Liverpool have made a €45m bid for Brazilian midfielder Ederson, who won last season's Europa League with Atalanta. (Jorge Nicola - Brazil)

Having been rejected by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal are ready to rival Man Utd for the signature of Benfica's Joao Neves. (Record - Portugal)

Real Madrid have turned down a number of loan offers for midfielder Arda Guler as they do not want to part ways with the Turkey international. (Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa hope to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham this summer. Manager Unai Emery is a huge fan of the Argentine, having worked with him at both Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal. (The Sun)

Raheem Sterling's representatives have denied reports of contact with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce. (Mail)

Newcastle United are advancing with talks to sign Lloyd Kelly, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Bournemouth. Atletico Madrid, Roma, Tottenham and West Ham United are all keen on the centre-back. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Barcelona are considering a move for Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi - the defensive midfielder's contract at the Championship winnners expires at the end of the month. (SPORT - Spain)