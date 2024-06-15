Football transfer rumours: Man Utd's Branthwaite alternatives; Arsenal open to losing Smith Rowe

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have been put off by Everton's £70m valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite and are prepared to pursue other targets if the Toffees fail to lower their demands. Marc Guehi, Jean-Clair Todibo, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt are the players under consideration. (ESPN)

United have held internal discussions about a move for De Ligt, who Bayern Munich may be willing to sell for around €50m (£42.3m). (Sky Sports Germany)

Barcelona consider Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo to be an important investment, but will have a hard job prising him away from Old Trafford. (Sacha Tavolieri - Belgium)

Chelsea have been granted permission to discuss personal terms with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, with a £40m deal 'broadly agreed'. (Telegraph)

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has been approached by multiple La Liga sides over a move away from Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez remains in talks with former Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad about a move to the Middle East. (The Athletic)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and are willing to pay his initial £60m release clause. (Football Insider)

Arsenal are willing to listen to bids for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer and have valued him at £30m. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich remain in talks to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer, having already had two bids rejected by the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fulham have lined up Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips as a replacement for Palhinha, in the event that he does head to the Allianz Arena. (GiveMeSport)

Everton want £50m for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana after receiving an enquiry from Arsenal about his availability. (Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid have shortlisted Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in case they're unable to tie Andriy Lunin down to a new contract. (Diario AS - Spain)

Liverpool are confident that Virgil van Dijk will sign a new contract at the club and rebuff interest from Saudi Arabia. (talkSPORT)