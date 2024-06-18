Football transfer rumours: Man Utd eye Solet; Arsenal set for Osimhen move

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for RB Salzburg's Oumar Solet to replace departing centre-back Raphael Varane. The Austrians will expect to receive a fee of around €12m-15m for the player. (RMC Sports - France)

United have had a bid turned down for Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, with the Catalan giants branding him as 'non-transferable'. (SPORT - Spain)

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and could secure the Nigerian for a reduced fee. (FourFourTwo)

The Gunners will have to pay around £51m if they are to sign Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP. (Record - Portugal)

Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof is wanted by Fenerbahce and could be reunited with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho. (Sky Germany)

Real Madrid will only sign Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies if they can spend less than €30m for the defender. Bayern are still in talks to convince Davies to stay in the Bundesliga. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are set to meet with RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo in a bid to bring the midfielder to Spain, but will face competition from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. (SPORT - Spain).

Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid rejected for Brentford forward Ivan Toney. The 28-year-old is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the north London side. (Football Transfers)

Tottenham are also interested in a move for Monaco’s right-back Vanderson. (Fabrizio Romano)

Crystal Palace are determined to keep hold of England star Marc Guehi this summer and will demand £65m if he wishes to leave the club. (Telegraph)

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have all shown interest in signing Guehi from Palace. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City's coaching staff are keen to prevent Sergio Gomez from joining Real Sociedad. (El Desmarque - Spain)

Atletico Madrid have identified Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as a key target this summer and are ready to make a bid. (Relevo - Spain)

Liverpool’s bid for Real Madrid targe Leny Yoro has been rejected, with current club Lille demanding £59m for the teenager (Paisley Gates)

Hansi Flick would prefer to keep Joao Felix at Barcelona over Ferran Torres and may look to sell the latter to bring in funds this summer. (SPORT - Spain)

Former Borussia Dortmund centre-back Matt Hummels is closing on a surprise move to Mallorca, despite rumours linking him with Roma. (Diario del Mallorca - Spain)