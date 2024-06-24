Football transfer rumours: Man Utd in shock Morata talks; Arsenal hit Williams stumbling block

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Alvaro Morata over a summer move to Old Trafford. Morata's Atletico contract contains a release clause worth €12m, with Fenerbahce also keen on the Spain captain. (Sabah - Turkey)

Bayern Munich are weighing up whether to trigger the £50m release clause of Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva. Barcelona hold a long-term interest but do not have the finances to fund a move, while Real Madrid are focusing on signing players in other positions. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid's stance on signing Lille's Leny Yoro has not changed, and the teenager has knocked back approaches from Man Utd and Liverpool already this summer. (MARCA - Spain)

Barcelona are looking to shift Raphinha in order to raise the necessary funds to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo - Spain)

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is set to undergo a medical with Juventus, with a five-year contract ready to be signed. (IlBiancoNero - Italy)

Inter Miami are keen to sign free agent Raphael Varane following his release from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Chelsea completed the signing of Palmeiras forward Estevao Willian over the weekend, despite one unnamed club trying to hijack the deal last week. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal would have to make Nico Williams one of their two highest earners if they are to sign him from Athletic Club this summer. (Charles Watts)

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has given his approval for his new side to try and bring in Williams, but Chelsea deem the Spaniard's €58m release clause plus additional costs too high. (Caught Offside / Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal and Liverpool will also battle it out for versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who worked under Slot at Feyenoord. (Fichajes - Spain)

Tottenham Hotspur are giving serious consideration to re-signing winger Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP. Edwards came through the Spurs academy and would count towards their homegrown quota. (football.london)

Pascal Gross wants to join Borussia Dortmund from Brighton & Hove Albion and is nearing an agreement on personal terms. (Sky Sports Germany)

Newcastle United intend to sell Callum Wilson if they're able to complete a deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Football Insider)