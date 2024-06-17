Football transfer rumours: Man Utd battle for top Liverpool target; Chelsea handed Olise blow

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are preparing to trigger the £51m release clause in the contract of Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. (A Bola - Portugal)

But Inacio has been identified as Arne Slot's top target for Liverpool this summer. The Reds have been working on a deal for the 22-year-old since November. (CaughtOffside)

Liverpool have held talks with Chelsea to once again explore the terms of a deal for centre-back Levi Colwill. (HITC)

Bayern Munich are also interested in Colwill but have begun to accept that the potential transfer fee involved in such a deal would be far too high. (Sky Sports Germany)

Jose Mourinho recently met with agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his desire to bring Joao Felix to Fenerbahce once his loan with Barcelona comes to an end. (Fanatik - Turkey)

Juventus have held talks with Man Utd over a loan deal to sign winger Jadon Sancho, who they hope to sign in a double swoop alongside striker Mason Greenwood. (Gazzetta dello Sport - Italy)

Manchester City will refuse to budge from their £25m asking price for right-back Joao Cancelo amid interest from Barcelona. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos have both spoken with Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who is believed to be open to such a move if he fails to seal his preferred switch to Real Madrid this summer. (RMC Sport - France)

Crystal Palace are determined to keep hold of winger Michael Olise this summer and will offer the Frenchman another new contract to try and convince him to snub interest from Chelsea. (LondonWorld)

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is being looked at by Real Madrid as a potential replacement for Dani Carvajal, but Liverpool, Man Utd and Bayern Munich are all keen on the Dutch international. (Fichajes - Spain)

Tottenham Hotspur are among the sides to have voiced an interest in signing Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori. (CaughtOffside)

Bayern Munich have a strong chance to sign prolific Arsenal youngster Chido Martin Obi. The 16-year-old scored a record-breaking 32 goals in 18 games this season. (Christian Falk)

But Arsenal have not given up hope of keeping Martin Obi and remain in talks over a senior contract. (Football Insider)

Veteran centre-back Mats Hummels could wind up joining Roma after his exit from Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund. (Calciomercato - Italy)

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on free agent Kelechi Iheanacho after his release from newly-promoted Leicester City. (Football Insider)