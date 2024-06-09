Football transfer rumours: Man Utd set Branthwaite deadline; Chelsea dealt Alvarez blow

Manchester United hope to seal a deal for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite before the end of June after he was left out of England's squad for Euro 2024. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City want to keep forward Julian Alvarez and will not accept any loan offers for the World Cup winner amid interest from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool could target Yankuba Minteh, with parent club Newcastle United reluctantly listening to offers after he impressed on loan at Arne Slot's old club Feyenoord. (Telegraph)

Barcelona are hopeful of snaring Reds winger Luis Diaz by offering Raphinha as part of a potential transfer. (Express)

Inigo Martinez's future in Catalonia has been thrown into doubt following Xavi Hernandez's departure and Hansi Flick's arrival as manager. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid are hoping for a windfall of cash should relegated Almeria be forced into selling Sergio Arribas, having secured a 40% sell-on clause when the two sides agreed a deal last year. (AS)

Los Blancos are keen to beat Chelsea to Sport Recife's Pedro Lima, but the Blues remain in pole position for now. (AS)

Man Utd have made a second bid for Benfica starlet Joao Neves after an opening offer of £51m was turned down by the Portuguese giants. (A Bola)

Man City will soon offer midfielder Phil Foden a new contract and could make him the highest-paid British player ever. (Sun)

City also view Crystal Palace and England breakout star Adam Wharton as a future signing but not one for this summer window. (Evening Standard)

Man Utd, Liverpool and Juventus are all interested in swooping for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who has three years left on his current contract and is rated at €60m. (Calciomercato)

Burnley want £30m for goalkeeper James Trafford, double what they paid Man City last year. (Sun)

Newcastle have offered £16m for the England Under-21 goalkeeper, with discussions ongoing for the Clarets stopper. (Daily Mail)