Football transfer rumours: Man Utd want Guehi swap deal; Barcelona's Diaz meeting

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are ready to abandon their pursuit of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and turn their attention to Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are prepared to offer former Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to the Eagles as a makeweight in the deal. (TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are ready to step up their interest in Lille defender Leny Yoro, who is also wanted by Man Utd and Real Madrid. (MARCA - Spain)

Another centre-back linked with Real Madrid is Cristian Romero, but Tottenham Hotspur are not interested in selling the Argentina international. (Football.London)

Arsenal are not prepared to pay more than £63m to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli this summer. His release clause is worth at least £100m. (Calcio Napoli24 - Italy)

In terms of outgoings, homegrown Arsenal forwards Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are considering their futures at the club following a downturn in game time. (The Athletic)

Chelsea are considering whether to sell Mykhailo Mudryk, with the Blues looking to acquire Michael Olise this window. (Football Insider)

However, Chelsea have failed in a £34m bid to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid, who believe they could be able to sell the striker for a higher price over the next two years. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City have been impressed by Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who put in an impressive display for Italy in their Euro 2024 win against Albania on Saturday. (The Athletic)

Barcelona will meet with the representatives of Luis Diaz in the next week in order to discuss a summer transfer, with the winger prepared to leave Liverpool. (Breinner Arteta - Colombia)

Meanwhile, Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has revealed he would line up Spain teammate Nico Williams to join him in Catalonia next season. Williams' Athletic contract contains a €50m release clause. (COPE - Spain)