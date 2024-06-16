Football transfer rumours: Man Utd prepare £228m bid; Salah set for fresh Saudi Arabia approach

90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world...

Manchester United are ready to try and sign Benfica trio Joao Neves, Antonio Silva and Fredrik Aursnes in a combined deal worth £228m. (Correio da Manha - Portugal)

But Neves is the priority target for Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique, although his asking price of over €100m (£85m) is a problem for the Ligue 1 side. (RMC Sport - France)

Juventus have moved ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho. (Football Insider)

Arsenal will not pursue a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney after being unimpressed with the England international's personality in a recent meeting. (Team News and Ticks)

Barcelona wasted no time in rejecting a €15m (£13m) bid from Newcastle United for winger Ferran Torres, insisting the 24-year-old is worth far more. (SPORT - Spain)

Scouts from AC Milan went to watch Chelsea striker Armando Broja in action for Albania against Italy as they consider a summer swoop for the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports Italy)

Michael Olise has reached an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea, who remain in talks with Crystal Palace over a deal worth over £60m. (TEAMtalk)

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are ready to make another huge bid to sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah this summer and are ready to pursue either Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min or Federico Chiesa of Juventus as alternatives. (TEAMtalk)

Liverpool have failed with a bid worth £21m for Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who has already committed to joining Juventus. (Tuttosport - Italy)

Lille rejected an offer worth £42m from an unnamed Premier League club for centre-back Leny Yoro. Both Liverpool and Man Utd are keen on the 18-year-old, who has made it clear he wants to join Real Madrid. (Express)

Valencia have made an offer of £25m to sign Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood, who wants to remain in Spain after his successful loan spell with Getafe. (Mirror)

Manchester City are ready to hand manager Pep Guardiola a pay rise up to £20m annually in order to convince him to sign a new contract. (Mirror)